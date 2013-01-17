CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open higher on robust U.S. earnings

Jan 17 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open higher on Thursday, as encouraging corporate earnings from
major Wall Street companies buoyed investor sentiment.
TOP STORIES
* UnitedHealth Group Inc, the largest U.S. health insurer,
said that fourth-quarter profit rose from a year earlier,
exceeding the outlook it gave in November, and also backed its
previous forecast for earnings and revenue in 2013.
* Rio Tinto sacked chief executive Tom Albanese and revealed
a $14 billion writedown in connection with his two most
significant acquisitions, the Alcan aluminium group and
Mozambican coal.
* Sun Life Financial Inc and Malaysian state
investor Khazanah will buy 98 percent of Aviva Plc's Malaysian
insurance joint venture with lender CIMB for C$586 million.
* Improved investor sentiment toward struggling southern
European economies helped Spain cut debt costs at an auction,
allowing it to reach nearly 9 percent of the year's longer term
borrowing needs.
* Airlines scrambled to rearrange flights as Europe, Japan,
Qatar and India joined the United States in grounding Boeing
Co's 787 Dreamliner passenger jets while battery-related
problems are investigated.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.14 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up
around 0.06 percent and 0.21 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 299.553;
rose 0.3 percent
* Gold futures : $1,679.8; fell 0.17 percent
* US crude : $94.76; rose 0.55 percent
* Brent crude : $110.14; rose 0.42 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,959.75; rose 0.22 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Bank of Nova Scotia : ING Direct Canada will cease
selling mortgages through brokers next month due to overlap with
the larger broker-sourced mortgage business of its parent
company, a bank spokesman said on Wednesday.
* Barrick Gold Corp. : Tanzania-focused gold company
African Barrick Gold posted a 9 percent drop in annual
production despite a pick-up in mining in the fourth-quarter.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* CML HealthCare Inc. : RBC cuts price target to
C$7.25 from C$7.50 on valuation, says the shares had a run
recently and the divestment announcement and dividend cut was in
line with expectations.
* Denison Mines Corp. : RBC raises price target to
C$2.25 from C$2 after the company said it has entered into a
friendly deal with Fission Energy whereby Denison will acquire
Fission and spin out certain assets and cash into NewCo.
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes Canadian and foreign
securities
* Major U.S. events and data includes jobless claims, housing
starts and Philadelphia Federal Reserve business activity survey