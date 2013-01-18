CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open higher on upbeat China growth data

Jan 18 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open higher on Friday after better-than-expected Chinese GDP
data eased concerns of a sharp slowdown in the world's second
largest economy and lifted investor sentiment.
TOP STORIES
* Schlumberger Ltd's quarterly profit fell 3 percent as the
world's largest oilfield services company's international
customers held back spending even as North American gas-directed
drilling activity remained lower.
* General Electric reported a better-than-expected 7.5
percent rise in profit, reflecting a campaign to boost margins
as well as higher sales of equipment used in oil and gas
production.
* China's economy grew at its slowest pace in 13 years in
2012, though a year-end spurt supported by infrastructure
spending and a jump in trade signalled the foundation for the
stable growth path Beijing says is vital for economic reform may
be in sight.
* The premier of Saskatchewan joined 10 U.S. state governors
in urging President Barack Obama to approve TransCanada Corp's
contentious and long-delayed Keystone XL oil pipeline,
citing energy-security benefits in both countries.
* Intel Corp forecast quarterly revenue that disappointed
Wall Street and a sharp increase in capital spending it plans
for 2013 unnerved investors already concerned about slow demand
for personal computers.
* The U.S. economic recovery is entering the home strait,
though unemployment is still very high and may only come down
gradually, outgoing U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner
said.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.11 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were mixed in
the range of -0.28 percent to 0.06 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 300.8681;
rose 0.02 percent
* Gold futures : $1,688.7; fell 0.1 percent
* US crude : $95.35; fell 0.15 percent
* Brent crude : $110.76; fell 0.31 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $8,078; rose 0.3 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Bombardier Inc. : Australia's Qantas Airways Ltd
has placed firm orders for three Q400 NextGen turboprop
airplanes, the maker of the aircraft said on Thursday.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Intact Financial : National Bank Financial raises
target price to C$76 from C$74, expects to report fourth-quarter
earnings slightly above consensus
* Ivanplats Ltd : BMO raises target price to C$5.90
from C$5.00 after IVP reported an updated resource estimate for
the Kamoa copper deposit in the DRC, confirming it as one of the
largest undeveloped high-grade copper deposits in the world
* Transforce Inc : CIBC raises target price to C$26
from C$24.50 after it acquired Velocity express citing the
acquisition will add to revenue and TFI would increase its
footprint in the package and courier market
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes manufacturing sales
* Major U.S. events and data includes Reuters/UMich, current
conditions and expectations