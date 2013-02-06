CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower on Europe fears, Suncor results

Feb 6 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open lower on Wednesday, hurt by renewed concerns about the
health of the euro zone's economy and weaker-than-expected
results from Suncor Energy Inc, the country's biggest
oil company.
TOP STORIES
* Suncor posted a fourth-quarter loss as it wrote down the
value of its Voyageur oil sands upgrading project just weeks
before it is due to make a final decision on whether to build
the facility.
* TMX Group Ltd reported a profit for the first full
quarter since the operator of the Toronto Stock Exchange was
bought by a financial consortium last year.
* Husky Energy Inc, Canada's No.3 oil producer and
refiner, reported a 16 percent rise in fourth-quarter net
profit, helped by a higher refining margin.
* Canadian property and casualty insurer Intact Financial
Corp said fourth-quarter profit more than doubled,
helped by higher investment gains.
* John Malone's Liberty Global struck a deal on Tuesday to
buy British cable group Virgin Media for about $15.75 billion in
stock and cash, a move that would put the U.S. billionaire up
against old rival Rupert Murdoch.
* ArcelorMittal forecast improving demand and earnings this
year after a wretched 2012 in which sliding European consumption
and a Chinese slowdown drove it to a deep net loss.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.03 percent.
* U.S. stock futures , , were mixed
around -0.18 percent to 0.3 percent.
* European shares, were mixed.
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 303.4437;
fell 0.39 percent.
* Gold futures : $1,673.8; rose 0.08 percent.
* US crude : $95.31; fell 1.38 percent.
* Brent crude : $115.77; fell 0.64 percent.
* LME 3-month copper : $8,233; fell 0.45
percent.
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* WestJet Airlines Ltd : Canada's second-largest
airline, reported a rise in fourth-quarter profit on higher
traffic and record load factor in December
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* New Gold Inc : RBC cuts target price to C$14 from
C$15 on valuation changes after incorporating the company's
updated reserves and modifying assumptions.
* New Flyer Industries Inc : CIBC raises target
price by C$0.50 to C$10.50 citing the company's growing
after-market opportunities.
* Orezone Gold Corp : CIBC cuts target price to
C$3.50 from C$4 to reflect market concerns stemming from
regional instability in West Africa.
* Primaris Retail REIT : National Bank Financial
ups target to C$27.70 from C$27.33, expects the company's
unit-holders to approve the updated bid from H&R REIT
and Kingsett Capital.
* Ridgeline Energy Services Inc : National Bank
Financial cuts target price to C$0.60 from C$0.80 on the
company's lack of visibility on cost and performance.
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes Ivey PMI
* No major U.S. events and data scheduled for release