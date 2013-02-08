CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower, jobs and trade data eyed

Feb 8 Canada's main stock index futures pointed
to a slightly lower open on Friday, despite encouraging Chinese
trade data that set the scene for economic recovery. Canadian
jobs and housing data both came in weaker than expected.
TOP STORIES
* After two months of hefty gains Canada's economy
unexpectedly shed 21,900 jobs in January, almost entirely in
full-time work, according to Statistics Canada data released on
Friday.
* Canadian housing starts plunged in January as both single
and multiple starts fell, particularly in Ontario, Canada
Mortgage and Housing Corp said in a report that showed the
housing market was even weaker than expected.
* China's exports and imports surged and new lending soared
in January as the first hard data of the year signalled both a
solid recovery in domestic and overseas demand, and the risk
that inflationary pressures are building.
* European Union leaders agreed the framework of a new
long-term budget after 15 hours of negotiation, laying the
ground for 960 billion euros of spending on agriculture, aid and
scientific research in the years ahead.
* Credit rating agency Moody's Corp, which could face a
federal lawsuit tied to pre-crisis ratings, reported a 66
percent jump in quarterly profit as it benefited from a wave of
debt issues.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.04 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were mixed in
the range of
-0.09 percent to 0.22 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 302.0176;
rose 0.19 percent
* Gold futures : $1,668.8; fell 0.1 percent
* US crude : $95.98; rose 0.16 percent
* Brent crude : $118.12; rose 0.75 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $8,235.25; rose 0.58 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Aurizon Mines Ltd : The gold miner said it was in
talks with a number of potential buyers, after rejecting an
unsolicited C$780 million offer from Alamos Gold Inc
last month.
* Oncolytics Biotech Inc : The company said a
mid-stage trial of its experimental lung cancer drug showed that
95 percent of the patients experienced a reduction in the size
of their tumors.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Manulife Financial Corp : CIBC raises to sector
outperformer from sector performer after the company reported
higher-than-expected fourth-quarter results driven by higher new
business strain and higher hedging costs
* Fortis Inc : CIBC cuts price target to C$35.50 from
C$36 after the company reported disappointing fourth-quarter
results due to corporate expenses and lower FortisBC Energy
earnings
* Cineplex Inc : CIBC raises target price to C$35
from C$32 citing its strong fourth-quarter results, its core
business strength and solid management
* Shoppers Drug Mart Corp : National Bank Financial
ups target price to C$44 from C$43 and CIBC raises target price
to C$45 from C$44 on the company's fourth-quarter results and
its positive 2013 outlook
* Teck Resources Ltd. : National Bank Financial cuts
to underperform from sector perform and CIBC cuts target price
to C$48 from C$50 on rising coal costs, lower copper production
and concerns of a potential M&A
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes employment change and
international trade
* Major U.S. events and data includes international trade and
wholesale inventories