CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open higher; Rogers, Telus in focus

CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips as large gold miners, big banks weigh
TORONTO, April 13 Canada's main stock index slipped in morning trade on Thursday as its largest gold miners weighed along with some big banks and energy stocks.
TOP STORIES
* Rogers Communications Inc : The wireless company posted a 30 percent rise in adjusted quarterly profit, helped by cost improvements and revenue growth in all its segments, and increased its annualized dividend.
* Telus posted a 23 percent rise in quarterly profit on Friday, helped by strong growth in its wireless business.
* Goldcorp Inc : The gold producer booked a lower-than-expected drop in adjusted quarterly profit on Thursday and said improved performance at two key mines positioned it for a strong year.
* The Group of 20 major economies struggled to find common ground on currencies and borrowing, exposing rifts between advocates of a dash for growth and supporters of more austerity to revive the world economy.
* ECB's Asmussen urged France to bring its public deficit below the EU ceiling, highlighting an issue that threatens a policy rift between the euro zone's top two economies.
* Enbridge reported an 8 percent fall in quarterly profit as it was hurt by a C$105 million after-tax charge related to certain off-shore assets.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded lower
* U.S. stock futures , , were down around 0.07 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 299.4055; fell 0.25 percent
* Gold futures : $1,619.5; fell 0.93 percent
* US crude : $96.56; fell 0.77 percent
* Brent crude : $117.58; fell 0.36 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $8,244.75; rose 0.06 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Bombardier : Russia's Rostec is in talks with Bombardier over a possible multimillion-dollar joint venture to build the Canadian plane maker's Q400 aircraft in Russia, the head of the state-owned technology company told Reuters.
* KEYreit : The company, which owns small retail properties across Canada rejected an unsolicited partial takeover bid from Huntingdon Capital Corp, saying the proposal was inadequate, coercive and highly opportunistic.
* Fairfax Financial : The property and casualty insurer run by investment guru Prem Watsa, posted a stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, which included a large investment gain, after a year-earlier loss.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.
* Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd : Barclays cuts target price of the company's U.S. -listed shares to $56 from $58 as the company reaffirmed its outlook, despite a faster ramp-up at LaRonde and a smaller decline at Pinos Altos.
* Kinross Gold Corp : Credit Suisse raises to outperform from neutral on senior level management changes and a change in strategy.
* Manitoba Telecom Services Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$30 from C$27 to reflect rising rates/potential declines in pension funding.
* Progressive Waste Solutions Ltd : National Bank Financial cuts target price of the company's U.S.-listed shares to $23 from $24, says revenue and EBITDA outlook was slightly below NBF's estimates.
* Silvercorp Metals Inc : Salman Partners cuts target price to C$7.50 from C$9.25 on valuation, after the company reported third-quarter results.
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes manufacturing sales
* Major U.S. events and data includes Empire state index, industrial output, Reuters/UMich sentiment index and current conditions
April 13 Canada's main stock index looked set to extend losses from previous session on Thursday, with June futures on the S&P TSX index down 0.15 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.