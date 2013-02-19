CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open higher, buoyed by upbeat German data

Feb 19 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open higher on Tuesday, after a long weekend, as encouraging
German economic data cheered investors, eclipsing last week's
weak macro data.
TOP STORIES
* German investor sentiment soared to its highest in nearly
three years in February on optimism the worst of the euro crisis
is over, in the latest sign that Europe's largest economy is
bouncing back after a dismal end to 2012.
* President Barack Obama will make a fresh push to force
Congressional Republicans to make concessions that will head off
budget cuts that appear increasingly likely to kick in starting
on March 1.
* Japan's government has delayed nominating a Bank of Japan
governor by a week, fanning talk of friction between the prime
minister and the finance minister over who should run a central
bank charged with taking bold action to reignite the economy.
* Russia's Rosneft agreed in principle to boost crude oil
deliveries to China during a visit to Asian consumer countries
by Chief Executive Igor Sechin, but no details on volumes or
delivery routes were disclosed.
* Danone said it would cut around 900 jobs to cope with the
downturn in southern Europe that is hurting its core dairy
business and aims to return to more profitable growth next year.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.25 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up around
0.16 percent to 0.25 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 299.2307;
rose 0.1 percent
* Gold futures : $1,613.3; rose 0.28 percent
* US crude : $95.75; fell 0.13 percent
* Brent crude : $117.39; rose 0.01 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $8,112; fell 0.09 percent
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Rogers Communications Inc : RBC raises target
price to C$51 from C$48, and National Bank Financial ups target
to C$48 from C$46.50 after the company reported
stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter results and increased its
dividend
* Telus Corp : RBC raises target price to C$72 from
C$71 and National Bank Financial raises target price to C$72
from C$70 after the company reported in-line fourth-quarter
results
* Banks: CIBC raises target price of Royal Bank of Canada
to C$68 from C$66 and Bank Of Nova Scotia to
C$64 from C$63, says the banks should show good sequential
growth and dividend increases, also can grow revenue rapidly
while controlling costs
* Industrial Alliance Insurance : CIBC raises target
price to C$41 from C$35 citing the company's
better-than-expected fourth-quarter results, solid sales
performance and strong capital position
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes wholesale trade
* Major U.S. events and data includes NAHB index