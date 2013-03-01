CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower as U.S. spending cuts loom

CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips as large gold miners, big banks weigh
TORONTO, April 13 Canada's main stock index slipped in morning trade on Thursday as its largest gold miners weighed along with some big banks and energy stocks.
Mar 1 Toronto's main stock index looked set to open lower on Friday, as Canada's biggest trading partner failed to strike a deal to avoid automatic spending cuts.
TOP STORIES
* The U.S. government hurtled toward making deep spending cuts that threaten to hinder the nation's economic recovery, after Republicans and Democrats failed to agree on an alternative deficit-reduction plan.
* European manufacturing appeared no closer to recovery last month while growth in Asia cooled, according to business surveys and trade data that pointed to ongoing weakness in global demand.
* Auto parts maker Magna International Inc reported a 12.5 percent rise in profit on strong performance in its North American business, and raised its full-year sales forecast.
* North Sea-focused Ithaca Energy Inc said it would acquire Valiant Petroleum Plc for 203 million pounds in cash and shares.
* National Bank of Canada, the country's sixth-largest lender, on Thursday said its first-quarter profit rose 3.7 percent due largely to improved wealth management income.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.62 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were down around 0.41 percent to 0.50 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 291.5083; fell 0.66 percent
* Gold futures : $1,570.2; fell 0.48 percent
* US crude : $90.8; fell 1.36 percent
* Brent crude : $110.48; fell 0.81 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,678; fell 1.75 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Royal Bank of Canada : The bank is seeking ways to re-enter U.S. consumer banking just two years after it took a C$1.6 billion loss from the sale of its money-losing U.S. retail bank network.
* Turquoise Hill Resources : Rio Tinto said it had failed to resolve cost disputes with Mongolia over the $6.2 billion Oyu Tolgoi copper and gold mine in talks this week but the two sides agreed on a temporary budget to keep the mine on track to start producing in June.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.
* MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd : CIBC raises price target to C$78 from C$72, says the company is well-positioned to grow in the long term with a solid backlog.
* New Gold Inc : RBC cuts target price to $12 from $14 citing lower valuation.
* Pengrowth Energy Corp : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to C$7.50 from C$8 on valuation, after the company reported in-line fourth-quarter results.
* Royal Bank of Canada : CIBC raises price target to C$70 from C$68 after the bank reported better-than-expected first-quarter results and increased its dividend.
* Toronto-Dominion Bank : CIBC raises price target to C$91 from C$89 after the company posted strong first-quarter results.
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes GDP and RBC manufacturing PMI.
* Major U.S. events and data includes Personal income, inflation data, Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan sentiment index, auto sales data and manufacturing data.
