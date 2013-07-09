CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open higher as U.S. corporate earnings support

July 9 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open higher on Tuesday as investor sentiment was buoyed by
positive U.S. economic data and a solid start to the
second-quarter U.S. earnings season.
TOP STORIES
* China's annual consumer inflation accelerated more than
expected in June but factory-gate deflation persisted for a 16th
month, underscoring the policy dilemma facing the People's Bank
of China as it worries about long-term price risks even as
economic growth slows.
* Grocery store operator Kroger Co said it would acquire
Harris Teeter Supermarkets Inc in a deal valued at $2.5 billion,
including debt, to expand in the U.S. south east and
mid-Atlantic states.
* Jean Coutu Group Inc's first-quarter profit fell
77 percent, mainly due to lower generic drug prices.
* Alcoa Inc still sees global demand for aluminum products
growing 7 percent this year, signalling a potential price rise
for the metal as bulging Chinese aluminum inventories begin to
dwindle.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.5 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up
around 0.20 percent to 0.33 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 282.9437;
fell 0.08 percent
* Gold futures : $1,254.5; rose 1.59 percent
* US crude : $102.94; fell 0.19 percent
* Brent crude : $107.15; fell 0.26 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $6,718; fell 1.64 percent
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Canadian National Railway Co : CIBC cuts rating to
sector performer from sector outperformer, expects greater head
count reduction and lower operating ratio for both years.
* Pason Systems Inc : CIBC cuts price target to
C$17.50 from C$18.50 as it received an unfavorable judgment in
relation to its Canadian patent infringement lawsuit.
* TriOil Resources Ltd : Canaccord Genuity starts
coverage with hold rating, says the company has done an
excellent job of developing its two key resource plays, as is
reflected in the company's production growth over the last year.
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes housing starts
* Major U.S. events and data includes employment index,
Redbook and NFIB small business options