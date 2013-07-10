CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open higher; Fed minutes eyed

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as mining, energy stocks advance
TORONTO, April 4 Canada's main stock index advanced on Tuesday as gains in gold and oil prices helped boost the mining and energy sectors.
July 10 Canada's main stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Wednesday as investors await the U.S. Federal Reserve's minutes releasing later in the day, but gains could be capped after a surprise fall in China's June exports raised concerns about a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.
TOP STORIES
* China warned of a "grim" outlook for trade after a surprise fall in June exports, raising fresh concerns about the extent of the slowdown in the world's second-largest economy and increasing the pressure on the government to act.
* Italy's one-year debt costs rose to their highest level since March at an auction, a day after Standard & Poor's cut Italy's sovereign credit rating to two notches above junk.
* KKR & Co raised $6 billion for its third Asia private equity fund, equipping the firm with the largest such fund in the region at a time when market turmoil is creating both opportunities and challenges for foreign investors.
* British luxury brand Burberry beat forecasts for the first quarter with an 18 percent jump in sales, boosting its shares and allowing it to maintain its full-year guidance in the face of an otherwise struggling global economy.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.21 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were mixed around 0.05 percent to -0.1 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 285.6156; rose 0.52 percent
* Gold futures : $1,256.6; rose 0.86 percent
* US crude : $105.22; rose 1.63 percent
* Brent crude : $108.29; rose 0.45 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $6,793.25; rose 0.94 percent
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.
* Calfrac Well Services Ltd : National Bank Financial raises price target to C$39 from C$33, expects a positive outlook for activity in the second half of 2013 with the company poised for outsized benefits given the current customer mix.
* Continental Gold Ltd : BMO starts rating coverage with outperform, expects the company to trade at a premium to peers given the Buritica project's high-grade ounces, potential top cash costs, and geological prospectivity.
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for the day
* Major U.S. events and data includes mortgage index, wholesale inventories and sales, and refinancing index
TORONTO, March 10 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Tuesday as gains in gold and oil prices helped boost the mining and energy sectors, offsetting a decline in the financial sector. At 9:40 am ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 9.62 points, or 0.06 percent, at 15,594.02. Of the index's 10 main groups, six were in positive territory. (Reporting by John Tilak)
