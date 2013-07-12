CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open higher on Fed's commitment on monetary policy

CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips as large gold miners, big banks weigh
TORONTO, April 13 Canada's main stock index slipped in morning trade on Thursday as its largest gold miners weighed along with some big banks and energy stocks.
July 12 Canadian stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Friday as the U.S. Federal Reserve's commitment to maintain a highly accommodative monetary policy for some time continued to support markets.
TOP STORIES
* China's finance minister signaled that Beijing may be willing to tolerate economic growth in the second half of the year significantly below 7 percent, marking the most sobering comment to date from a senior policymaker on the country's slowdown.
* JPMorgan Chase & Co reported a 31 percent rise in quarterly profit as trading revenue rebounded and the biggest U.S. bank by assets avoided another "London Whale" derivatives loss.
* France's Schneider Electric was in talks about a 3.3 billion pound deal for Invensys, sending shares in the British group soaring on hopes others could still enter the fray.
* Chinese cellphone chip designer Spreadtrum Communications Inc agreed to be acquired by a unit of government-owned Tsinghua Holdings Co Ltd for a raised offer price of about $1.78 billion, the companies said.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.36 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up around 0.04 percent to 0.15 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 287.807; rose 0.2 percent
* Gold futures : $1,276.3; fell 0.3 percent
* US crude : $105.64; rose 0.7 percent
* Brent crude : $108.09; rose 0.33 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $6,961.25; fell 0.55 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Medicago Inc : Japan's Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp said that it will take a 60 percent stake in Canada's Medicago Inc in a joint purchase with a Philip Morris International subsidiary.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.
* Cogeco Cable Inc : RBC raises target price to C$54 from C$51 as the company provided slightly better than expected third-quarter FY13 results.
* Corus Entertainment Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target to C$21.50 from C$22.50 following the company's below the expectation results in third quarter.
* DragonWave Inc. Canaccord Genuity raises target to $2.60 from $1.90 on valuation.
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for the day
* Major U.S. events and data includes PPI, ECRI weekly index and Reuters/UMich sentiment index
