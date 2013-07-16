CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open higher; Bernanke's testimony eyed

July 16 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open higher on Tuesday as investors awaited U.S. Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke's testimony to Congress on Wednesday.
TOP STORIES
* German analyst and investor sentiment unexpectedly
worsened in July, reflecting economic tensions in the euro zone
and a global slowdown that is hitting exports, a survey showed.
* Mosaic reported lower quarterly profit as phosphate and
potash prices slipped.
* Goldman Sachs Group Inc's quarterly profit doubled as the
bank made more money trading bonds before an interest-rate spike
hit markets in June.
* Coca-Cola Co said its quarterly profit fell due to ongoing
economic malaise and unusually poor weather.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.38 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were mixed
around -0.08 percent and 0.07 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 288.9169;
rose 0.55 percent
* Gold futures : $1,283.2; rose 0.13 percent
* US crude : $107.05; rose 0.69 percent
* Brent crude : $109.5; rose 0.38 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $6,972; rose 0.8 percent
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Loblaw Companies : CIBC raises target to C$53 from
C$48, says the company is just getting its core business under
control before heading into a more competitive second half.
* Mercer International Inc : RBC cuts to sector
perform from outperform, sees limited momentum in global pulp
markets and few catalysts for the company's shares over the next
12 months.
* Tembec : RBC cuts to sector perform from
outperform on rising concerns with the company's increased debt.
* WiLan Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to
C$6.60 from C$7 as the company received a negative judgment in
its 3GPP trial with Alcatel Lucent, Ericsson, HTC and Sony.
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes manufacturing sales
* Major U.S. events and data includes CPI, industrial
output, manufacturing output, Redbook and net capital inflows