CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open higher ahead of Bernanke's testimony

July 17 Canada's main stock index looked set to open higher on Wednesday as investors await clues on the life of the U.S. central bank's $85-billion-a-month bond-buying program from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke when he testifies to a congressional panel later in the day.

TOP STORIES

* Bank of England Governor Mark Carney and fellow policymakers voted unanimously against more bond purchases earlier this month, surprisingly setting aside their differences ahead of a review on giving guidance about future interest rates.

* Bank of America Corp reported a 70 percent rise in second-quarter profit, helped partly by lower operating expenses.

* BNY Mellon Corp said second-quarter revenue and profit surged on a $184 million pre-tax gain from an equity investment.

* Mattel reported a far weaker-than-expected profit as sales of Barbie dolls fell again, highlighting the iconic brand's struggle to stay relevant.

* Yahoo Inc trimmed its outlook for 2013 revenue after revealing a sharp 12 percent slide in ad prices in the second quarter, signs that CEO Marissa Mayer's attempts to revive the struggling Internet giant may not produce quick results.

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Canada stock futures traded up 0.06 percent

* U.S. stock futures , , were up around 0.01 percent to 0.12 percent

* European shares, were up

COMMODITY PRICE MOVES

* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 288.9113; fell 0.04 percent

* Gold futures : $1,287.8; fell 0.26 percent

* US crude : $106.02; rose 0.02 percent

* Brent crude : $108.02; fell 0.11 percent

* LME 3-month copper : $6,942.5; fell 0.79 percent

ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS

Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.

* Agrium Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $115 from $118 on valuation.

* Midway Gold Corp : Canaccord Genuity cuts to sell from speculative buy due to the impact of the precious metal forecast revision.

* Quebecor Inc : National Bank Financial raises target to C$53 from C$52, assumes that nearly half of the company's savings will be mitigated by evolving top-line pressures as well as investments in digital initiatives

ON THE CALENDAR

* Major Canadian economic data includes Canadian and foreign securities and BOC rate decision

* Major U.S. events and data includes housing starts and building permits
