CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open higher; investors awaits Bernanke's comments

July 18 Canadian stock index futures pointed to
a higher open on Thursday, a day after Federal Reserve Chairman
Ben Bernanke helped drive the index to a six-week high, as
investors watched for further clues from Bernanke's comments
when he appears before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee later
in the day.
TOP STORIES
* Shoppers Drug Mart Corp, which has agreed to
bought by grocer Loblaw Co Ltd, reported a slight
increase in second quarter profit, helped by stronger pharmacy
sales.
* Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Wednesday
the U.S. central bank still expects to start scaling back its
massive bond purchase program later this year, but he left open
the option of changing that plan if the economic outlook
shifted.
* Morgan Stanley reported a 42 percent rise in
second-quarter profit, helped by higher revenue from trading,
underwriting and wealth management.
* UnitedHealth Group Inc reported a bigger-than-expected
rise in second-quarter net income as it enrolled more people in
private and government-paid health insurance plans and sold more
health technology systems.
* Nokia missed analysts forecasts for sales of its handsets
in the second quarter as the company struggles to recapture
market share it has lost to rivals Samsung and Apple.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.29 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were mixed
around -0.12 percent to 0.05 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 288.9282;
rose 0.15 percent
* Gold futures : $1,275.9; fell 0.16 percent
* US crude : $106.48; was unchanged
* Brent crude : $108.21; fell 0.37 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $6,889; fell 0.01 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Transition Therapeutics : The Canadian
biopharmaceutical company said the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration granted a fast-track status to its Alzheimer's
drug.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Intact Financial Corp : National Bank Financial
cuts price target to C$71 from C$72 on lowered earnings per
share estimates to reflect catastrophe losses related to the
recent floods in Alberta and Toronto
* Russel Metals Inc : Raymond James cuts price
target to C$26 from C$29 on valuation
* West Fraser Timber Co Ltd : Raymond James raises
price target to C$110 from C$105 as the company's second-quarter
results beat market expectations
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes wholesale trade
* Major U.S. events and data includes initial claims, lead
indicators, Philly Fed business and SEMI Book