CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open higher, China comments support

CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips as large gold miners, big banks weigh
TORONTO, April 13 Canada's main stock index slipped in morning trade on Thursday as its largest gold miners weighed along with some big banks and energy stocks.
TOP STORIES
* China must deepen reforms to address a slew of challenges, President Xi Jinping said in comments that emphasize the government's determination to restructure the slowing economy.
* Dutch telecoms group KPN will sell its German unit to Telefonica Deutschland for some 8.1 billion euros in cash and shares, in a long-awaited deal that will test regulators' views about Europe's largest mobile market.
* TD Ameritrade Holding Corp, the biggest U.S. discount brokerage by client trading volume, posted a 20 percent rise in second-quarter profit as it earned higher commissions.
* Canadian National Railway said it expects the boom in crude-by-rail shipments to continue, despite the Lac-Megantic tragedy and even as narrowing spreads between benchmark world oil prices raise questions about the economics of rail transport.
* United Technologies Corp, the world's largest maker of elevators and air conditioners, reported higher second-quarter net income, helped mostly by its 2012 buyout of aircraft parts manufacturer Goodrich.
* U.S. insurer Traveler Cos Inc posted an 85 percent rise in quarterly profit owing to lower disaster losses, blowing past Wall Street estimates.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.14 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up around 0.19 percent and 0.28 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 290.8663; fell 0.25 percent
* Gold futures : $1,327.9; fell 0.64 percent
* US crude : $106.28; fell 0.62 percent
* Brent crude : $108.17; rose 0.02 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $6,997.5; fell 0.45 percent
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.
* Canadian National Railway Co : Jefferies raises price target to $91 from $85 after the company reported strong second-quarter earnings driven by better operating results, believes it is increasingly becoming a topline growth story
* Oil and gas companies: CIBC raises price target of Bonterra Energy Corp to C$59 from C$55, Peyto Exploration & Development Corp to C$38 from C$33 and Trilogy Energy Corp to C$38 from C$36, on revised commodity price forecasts as oil differentials and natural gas improve
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes retail sales
* Major U.S. events and data includes redbook, Rich Fed manufacturing and Rich services revenue
April 13 Canada's main stock index looked set to extend losses from previous session on Thursday, with June futures on the S&P TSX index down 0.15 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.