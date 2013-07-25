CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower, corporate earnings eyed

July 25 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open lower on Thursday amid a slew of second-quarter corporate
earnings and as investors remained on edge on persistent worries
about China's slowdown following weak economic data.
TOP STORIES
* Teck Resources Ltd reported a sharp drop in
second-quarter earnings on lower copper and coal prices and cut
its capital spending plan through 2014, delaying new mining
projects.
* Potash Corp of Saskatchewan, the world's biggest
fertilizer producer, reported a lower-than-expected quarterly
profit and cut its outlook as prices of its crop nutrients fell.
* Husky Energy Inc reported a 40 percent jump in
second-quarter profit due to higher refining margins.
* Gold miner Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd reported a net
loss on Wednesday, hurt in part by a maintenance shutdown, and
said it is "reviewing all aspects" of its business in light of
the recent drop in gold prices.
* Facebook Inc delivered strong evidence it can thrive on
smartphones and tablets on Wednesday, reporting a much
better-than-anticipated surge in mobile advertising revenue in
the second quarter that ignited a nearly 17 percent share rally.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.19 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were mixed in
the range of around -0.37 percent and 0.1 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 287.4992;
fell 0.28 percent
* Gold futures : $1,318.5; fell 0.09 percent
* US crude : $104.45; fell 0.89 percent
* Brent crude : $106.83; fell 0.34 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $6,967.75; fell 1.24 percent
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Agnico Eagle Mines : RBC cuts target price to $38
from $40 after the company's second-quarter results were lower
than expected due to an extended maintenance shutdown at its
Kittila mine.
* Bombardier Inc : National Bank Financial raises
target to C$5.50 from C$5.25 on valuation given positive
longer-term view of the company's performance.
* Canadian Pacific Railway : CIBC ups target C$126
from C$122, says the company continues to focus on improving
operating ratio through cutting costs and improving service
performance even after reporting a light second quarter.
* Mullen Group Ltd : National Bank Financial raises
to outperform from sector perform, raises target price to C$26
from C$23.50 after the company reported better-than-expected
second-quarter earnings, says CEO's commentary is notably
upbeat.
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for release
* Major U.S. events and data include initial and jobless
claims and durable goods