CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower, U.S. Federal Reserve meeting eyed

July 26 Canada's main stock index futures
pointed to a lower open on Friday as investors turned wary about
the U.S. Federal Reserve's message at next week's monetary
policy meeting.
TOP STORIES
* Vivendi plans to sell the bulk of its stake in Activision
Blizzard Inc to the video games maker and its management for
$8.2 billion, the French conglomerate's second blockbuster deal
in a week.
* Samsung Electronics Co Ltd announced a $1 billion increase
in investment, hoping a strong recovery in semiconductors will
make up for weakening smartphone growth as it faces mounting
pressure to produce eye-catching new gadgets.
* French oil group Total reported a drop in second-quarter
profits, hit by a fall in oil prices that offset its first rise
in output in three years.
* Contract electronics manufacturer Celestica Inc
reported a 19 percent rise in second-quarter profit, driven
mainly by growth at its communications business.
* Pipeline company Enbridge Inc will build a $1.3
billion extension to its Woodland crude line in northern Alberta
to serve Imperial Oil's Kearl oil sands project.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.04 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were down
around 0.21 percent and 0.37 percent
* European shares, were mixed
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 285.9973;
fell 0.51 percent
* Gold futures : $1,326.5; fell 0.19 percent
* US crude : $104.53; fell 0.91 percent
* Brent crude : $106.96; fell 0.64 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $6,893; fell 1.74 percent
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Canfor Corp : Raymond James raises price target to
C$27 from C$24.50 on the company's better-than-expected
second-quarter results
* Husky Energy Inc : RBC raises target price to C$36
from C$34, citing the company's better-than-expected
second-quarter results driven by robust contributions from its
downstream and upgrading segments and lower cash taxes.
* Potash Corp : National Bank Financial raises to
sector perform from underperform, raises price target to $39
from $37 on more balanced agricultural cycle risks
* Precision Drilling Corp : RBC raises price target to
C$12 from C$11, sees the company's five contracted new build
rigs as a positive indicator for the health of the Tier 1 rig
market
* Teck Resources Ltd : Canaccord Genuity raises
price target to C$28 from C$26 after the company's
second-quarter earnings were better than expected
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for release
* Major U.S. events and data includes Reuters/University of
Michigan Reuters sentiment and current conditions data