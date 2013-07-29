CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower, eye on U.S. Fed meeting, HBC shares

July 29 Canada's main stock index looked set to
extend the previous session's losses on Monday as investors turn
cautious ahead of major central bank meetings later this week,
of which the U.S. Federal Reserve will be most closely watched.
TOP STORIES
* Hudson's Bay Co, operator of department store
chains Lord & Taylor in the United States and The Bay in Canada,
said on Monday that it would buy luxury retailer Saks Inc SKS.N
for $16 per share, or $2.9 billion in cash, including debt.
* A proposed mega-merger between global ad agencies Publicis
and Omnicom could bring rival accounts such as Coca-Cola and
PepsiCo under one firm, underscoring the scale of the $35.1
billion deal and the potential conflicts it raises.
* U.S. drugmaker Perrigo agreed to buy Elan for $8.6 billion
in a deal that will hand it tax savings from being domiciled in
Ireland and royalties from a blockbuster multiple sclerosis
treatment.
* Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, which
has offered to buy Bausch & Lomb Holdings for $8.7 billion, said
it may slash 10 to 15 percent of the combined company's
workforce.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.04 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were down
around 0.15 percent and 0.18 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 285.196;
rose 0.07 percent
* Gold futures : $1,321.7; was unchanged 0 percent
* US crude : $105.13; rose 0.41 percent
* Brent crude : $107.72; rose 0.51 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $6,872; rose 0.15 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Migao Corp : Russia's Eurochem said it plans to
set up a joint venture with the Chinese fertilizer maker to
expand its presence in the region.
* Turquoise Hill : Rio Tinto has put on hold all
work on an underground expansion of the Oyu Tolgoi copper mine
in Mongolia after the government said parliament will need to
approve financing for the project, which is expected to cost
more than $5 billion.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Alamos Gold : RBC raises target price to C$18 from
C$16 after the company reported yet another strong quarterly
result, following its two previous quarters when respective
quarterly production records were also achieved.
* Canadian Utilities : Canaccord Genuity raises
rating to buy from hold after the company reported
better-than-expected second-quarter earnings.
* Celestica : Canaccord Genuity raises rating of its
U.S. listed shares to buy from hold on the company's
stronger-than-expected second-quarter revenue and earnings per
share and in-line earnings guidance given better-than-expected
margin recovery.
* Potash Corp : CIBC cuts target price to $38 from
$40 of its U.S. listed shares, says the company will face a
softer second half, given no sign of China contract, weaker
Indian demand, and increased competition in Latin America.
* Precision Drilling : CIBC ups target price to C$13
from C$12 after the company reported an operationally solid
second quarter with stronger-than-expected EBITDA (earnings
before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization)
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for release
* Major U.S. events and data includes pending home sales