CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open higher; China, euro zone data support

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures indicate higher start
March 28 Canada's main stock index futures were trading modestly higher on Tuesday as investors looked past President Donald Trump's setback on healthcare reform to his planned stimulus policies.
Aug 1 Canada's main stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Thursday as positive data from China and euro zone hinted at improving global growth.
TOP STORIES
* Suncor Energy Inc posted a second-quarter profit that missed analyst expectations by a penny as earnings were affected by factors including the precautionary shutdown of third-party pipelines due to flooding in northern Alberta.
* Aircraft and train maker Bombardier Inc reported a 22 percent rise in second-quarter profit, helped mainly by growth in its train business.
* Barrick Gold Corp posted a second-quarter loss, hit by a massive $8.7 billion impairment charge resulting from declining metal prices, and cut its dividend by 75 percent.
* Enbridge Inc, Canada's largest pipeline company, reported a 12 percent rise in second-quarter adjusted profit due to higher contracted volumes.
* Pharmacy benefit manager Catamaran Corp said it would buy privately held Restat LLC for $409.5 million to expand its client base.
* Yamana Gold reported a loss in the second quarter, hit by lower realized commodity prices, and it reduced its production target for the year to reflect a drop in metal prices and cost-cutting.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.62 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up around 0.64 percent and 0.74 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 286.693; rose 0.78 percent
* Gold futures : $1,323.2; rose 0.87 percent
* US crude : $107.04; rose 1.91 percent
* Brent crude : $109.26; rose 1.45 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,021.25; rose 2.05 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Open Text Corp : The business software maker earned less in long-term license fees than analysts had expected in the fourth quarter, offsetting gains from its push into cloud computing.
* Kinross Gold Corp : The company slid to a quarterly loss on Wednesday as it took a big non-cash charge linked to the recent decline in the price of gold and suspended its semi-annual dividend.
* First Quantum Minerals Ltd : The base metal miner reported a drop in second-quarter earnings on Wednesday as realized copper and nickel prices fell.
* Centerra Gold Inc : The gold miner posted a profit in the second quarter, compared with a loss a year earlier, helped by higher gold production at its flagship Kumtor mine in Kyrgyzstan that partially offset weaker gold prices.
* Gildan Activewear Inc : The apparel maker reported a 47 percent jump in third-quarter profit, helped by lower cotton prices and higher sales volume.
* TMX Group Ltd : The owner of Canada's biggest stock exchange reported a better-than-expected second-quarter profit.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.
* Calfrac Well Services Ltd : CIBC raises to sector outperformer from sector performer and target price to C$40 from C$34.50 on a solid second quarter driven by higher U.S. revenue and stronger-than-expected U.S. and Russian operating margins
* Intact Financial Corp : CIBC cuts target price to C$70 from C$72.50 on disappointing second-quarter results but says management's commentary around key themes is positive
* MacDonald Dettwiler & Associates : Raymond James raises price target to C$76 from C$69 on valuation in line with space infrastructure peers, sees increasing competitive pressures in H2
* OpenText Corp : CIBC raises target price to $73 from $68, expects solid earnings growth and cash flow ahead of license improvements and believes next catalyst for the company's stock could be an acquisition, potentially to build out the EIM platform
* Torstar Corp : CIBC cuts target price to C$6.50 from C$7.50 after the company's second-quarter results were lower than expected due to accounting changes and weaker operations
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes manufacturing PMI
* Major U.S. events and data includes initial and continuing claims, manufacturing PMI, construction spending and auto sales
TORONTO, March 27 Canada's main stock index advanced on Monday as strength in gold-mining shares amid heightened demand for safe-haven assets like precious metals helped offset a slight decline in the energy sector.