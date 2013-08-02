CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower after U.S. payrolls data

Aug 2 Canada's main stock index looked set to
reverse the previous session's gains and open lower on Friday,
with investors cautious following the release of
softer-than-expected U.S. payrolls data.
TOP STORIES
* U.S. employers slowed their pace of hiring in July but the
jobless rate fell anyway, mixed signals that could make the U.S.
Federal Reserve more cautious about drawing down its huge
economic stimulus program.
* Dell Inc's special committee and the buyout group led by
company founder and Chief Executive Michael Dell are nearing a
deal that would include an offer price of $13.75 per share and a
special dividend of 13 cents, a source familiar with the matter
said.
* Viacom Inc reported a 14 percent rise in third-quarter
revenue on strong advertising and affiliate fees at its cable
networks.
* Toyota Motor Corp took a cautious stance on its profit
outlook, worried over currency moves and a slowdown in Thailand
and other emerging markets, even as healthy earnings on overseas
sales lifted it to a near-record quarterly profit.
* Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd, the property and
casualty insurer run by investment guru Prem Watsa, on Thursday
reported a second-quarter loss due to losses on its bond
portfolio.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.14 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up
around 0.12 percent and 0.39 percent
* European shares, were mixed
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 285.1103;
fell 0.18 percent
* Gold futures : $1,286; fell 1.91 percent
* US crude : $107.76; fell 0.12 percent
* Brent crude : $109.16; fell 0.35 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,048; rose 0.7 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Turquoise Hill : The company does not need to seek
Mongolian parliamentary approval for a $4 billion financing
package to fund development of an underground mine at the Oyu
Tolgoi copper project, Mongolia's prime minister said. [ID:
nL4N0G319K]
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Bombardier : JP Morgan cuts target price to C$5
from C$5.50; cites cash flow risks, cash burn from development
spending from CSeries dilution.
* Constellation Software Inc : National Bank
Financial ups target to C$175 from C$150, citing the company's
solid acquisition strategy.
* Gildan Activewear Inc : National Bank Financial
raises price target to C$55 from C$50 after the company reported
better-than-expected third-quarter earnings per share, says new
capacity extends the growth outlook.
* TransCanada Corp : National Bank Financial raises
price target to C$53 from C$50 after the company confirmed its
$12 billion Energy East pipeline, ahead of final regulatory
approvals which are not expected until late 2014.
* Vermilion Energy Inc : National Bank Financial
cuts to sector perform from outperform on valuation but raises
price target to C$60 from C$54, citing its strong second-quarter
results and updated outlook.
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for the day
* Major U.S. events and data includes payrolls data personal
income and consumption, core PCE index, factory orders and
durable goods