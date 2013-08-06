CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower despite strong German and British data

August 6 Canada's main stock market looked set
to open lower on Tuesday after a long weekend as strong factory
data from Germany and Britain failed to impress markets.
TOP STORIES
* British manufacturing grew much more strongly than expected
in June, suggesting the country's recovery is broadening just as
the Bank of England prepares to set out its plan for steering
the economy back to health.
* Japan's Sony Corp rejected a proposal from activist
shareholder Daniel Loeb to partially spin off its entertainment
business but the billionaire investor vowed to keep talking with
the company and to explore other options.
* Dish Network Corp reported a second-quarter net loss due to
a $438 million charge related to satellite acquisitions.
* Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp reported
better-than-expected quarterly results as revenue from Europe
excluding the UK jumped 54 percent, and the IT services provider
raised its forecast for the year.
* CVS Caremark Corp posted a higher second-quarter profit,
helped by its pharmacy benefits management business, where sales
growth narrowly outpaced that of its drugstores.MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.43 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were mixed
around -0.21 percent to 0.08 percent
* European shares, were mixed
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 284.0009;
rose 0.1 percent
* Gold futures : $1,288.7; fell 1.07 percent
* US crude : $106.89; rose 0.31 percent
* Brent crude : $108.92; rose 0.2 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,054.75; rose 1.14 percent
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* First Quantum Minerals Ltd : Raymond James raises
target price to C$22 from C$21, says the company's
second-quarter results and a successful integration of the newly
acquired IMN assets are continued proof of management's focus
and abilities
* HudBay Minerals Inc : Raymond James cuts rating to
market perform from outperform to reflect the relative risk of
company's operations, balance sheet, size, and liquidity
* Kelt Exploration Ltd : Raymond James raises target
price to C$8 from C$7.50 after the company announced $15.5
million acquisition at Fireweed which offsets Inga and an
increase to its production guidance, capital spending and bank
line
* SNC Lavalin Group Inc : Raymond James cuts target
price to C$47 from C$49 after the company badly missed
second-quarter FY13 expectations mainly due to provisions on two
lump-sum projects
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes exports, imports and
trade balance
* Major U.S. events and data includes international trade,
Redbook and IBD consumer confidence