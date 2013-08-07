CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower after Fed hints at early taper

August 7 Canada main stock market looked set to
open lower on Wednesday after U.S. Federal Reserve officials
hinted the central bank would trim its monetary stimulus program
as early as next month.
TOP STORIES
* The Bank of England said it planned to keep interest rates
at a record low until unemployment falls to 7 percent or below,
something unlikely for another three years.
* Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc raised
its full-year adjusted profit outlook and reported a
second-quarter profit, boosted by sales in its skincare
acquisitions.
* Air Canada reported a jump of nearly three-fold in
second-quarter operating profit as margins improved, and said
capacity will increase in the current quarter.
* Brookfield Property Partners LP will buy a
privately held U.S. real estate company from Japan's Kajima Corp
in a C$1.1 billion deal that will increase its industrial real
estate portfolio.
* Glencore Xstrata and JPMorgan Chase & Co face a U.S.
lawsuit, along with the London Metal Exchange, alleging they
artificially inflated aluminium prices, in the second legal
challenge related to metal warehousing in a week.MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.2 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were down
around 0.3 percent to 0.19 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 281.8231;
fell 0.03 percent
* Gold futures : $1,277.5; fell 0.44 percent
* US crude : $105.3; was unchanged 0 percent
* Brent crude : $107.53; fell 0.6 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $6,930; fell 1.07 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* TransCanada Corp : The company said on Tuesday it
has signed an agreement with Malaysian-owned Progress Energy to
transport two billion cubic feet per day of natural gas to
underpin the $1.5 billion extension of its NGTL pipeline system
in British Columbia.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Ensign Energy Services Inc : Raymond James raises
price target to C$19 from C$18, says the company will also have
the benefit of two full-quarters impact from its recent
acquisitions: the Enviro Group rental asset acquisition and
Departure directional drilling services purchase
* Foraco International SA : CIBC cuts price target to
C$0.95 from C$1.25 as the company reported a weak second-quarter
earnings
* Pason Systems Inc : CIBC raises rating to sector
performer from sector underperformer, consider the company
positively on a longer-term basis as it ends litigation that has
been ongoing since 2003 and represents a smaller hit than we
estimated the three suits could have totaled
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes building permits and
IVEY PMI
* Major U.S. events and data includes consumer credit