CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower despite encouraging Chinese data

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises with energy stocks as oil prices gain
TORONTO, April 10 Canada's main stock index was barely higher in morning trade on Monday, helped by energy stocks as the price of oil rose, while miners broadly weighed.
August 8 Canada's main stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Thursday despite robust Chinese economic data that boosted global markets. TOP STORIES
* Surprisingly firm rebounds in China's exports and imports in July offered some hope that the world's second-largest economy might be stabilising after more than two years of slowing growth, although an imminent rebound still looks unlikely.
* BCE Inc reported a 22 percent fall in profit but a marginal increase in revenue, with strong growth in wireless.
* Quebecor Inc reported a 15 percent rise in quarterly profit, mainly due to growth at its telecommunications business, but total revenue rose less than 1 percent.
* Tim Hortons Inc reported a 14 percent rise in second-quarter profit, and said it would increase its share buyback by C$900 million.
* Agrium Inc reported a fall in quarterly profit due to an unusually cold spring in North America, but said it expected strong demand for crop inputs for the rest of the year.
* Manulife Financial Corp reported a second-quarter profit, just missing analysts' estimates, as it absorbed a smaller loss from financial market movements.MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.13 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up around 0.25 percent to 0.43 percent
* European shares, were up COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 282.6587; rose 0.21 percent
* Gold futures : $1,291.3; rose 0.4 percent
* US crude : $103.84; fell 0.51 percent
* Brent crude : $106.89; fell 0.51 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,197; rose 2.73 percent CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Canadian Natural Resources Ltd : The company reaffirmed its full-year production forecast, counting on its Horizon oil sands project to make up for a fall in production in the second quarter.
* Canadian Tire Corp : The company reported a 16 percent rise in second-quarter profit as higher sales in its namesake retail brand boosted margins.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.
* Air Canada : CIBC raises target price to C$4.75 from C$4 following the company's strong performance in second quarter
* Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp : RBC cuts price target to C$34 from C$37 as the company reported earnings below expected lines
* New Flyer Industries Inc : CIBC raises target price to C$12 from C$11.50 reflecting a change in the company's net debt
* Sun Life Financial Inc : CIBC raises target price to C$35 from C$32, says the company's sales performance was solid, all of which helps sustain the favourable medium-term outlook ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes new housing PI
* Major U.S. events and data includes initial and continuing claims
