CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower, Fisher's comments raise concerns

August 9 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open lower on Friday after comments Federal Reserve official,
Richard Fisher, renewed talk that the Fed would begin tapering
its bond-buying policy next month, overshadowing positive
economic data from China.
TOP STORIES
* China's factory output grew in July at its fastest pace
since the start of the year, adding to a run of data suggesting
the world's second-largest economy may be stabilising after more
than two years of slumping growth.
* Magna International Inc reported a
stronger-than-expected 19 percent rise in second-quarter profit
and raised its sales forecast for the year, buoyed by increased
vehicle production in North America.
* BlackBerry Ltd is warming up to the possibility of
going private, as the smartphone maker battles to revive its
fortunes, several sources familiar with the situation said.
* Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil has made a
7.2 billion euro bid for the shares in Dutch telecoms group KPN
it does not already own, challenging a rival offer for KPN's
German business.MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.33 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were down
around 0.23 percent to 0.06 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 284.7039;
rose 0.24 percent
* Gold futures : $1,310; fell 0.05 percent
* US crude : $103.93; rose 0.51 percent
* Brent crude : $107.2; rose 0.49 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,245; rose 0.84 percent
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Avigilon Corp : Raymond James cuts rating to market
perform from outperform, says although the company continues to
execute well and outperform peers, at the same time, its
valuation has risen
* Black Diamond Group : National Bank Financial cuts
to sector perform from outperform on valuation
* Canadian Tire Corp : National Bank Financial
raises target to C$99 from C$91 after the company delivered
results which were ahead of consensus expectations
* Manulife Financial Corp : CIBC raises price target
to C$20 from C$19, says as expected, core earnings growth
stalled in the second quarter, but earnings quality was better
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes housing starts,
employment change, and unemployment rate
* Major U.S. events and data includes wholesale inventories
and wholesale sales