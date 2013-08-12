CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower, Fed uncertainity drags

CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips as large gold miners, big banks weigh
TORONTO, April 13 Canada's main stock index slipped in morning trade on Thursday as its largest gold miners weighed along with some big banks and energy stocks.
August 12 Canada's main stock index futures signaled a lower open on Monday, with investors still jittery about the uncertainty surrounding the U.S. Federal Reserve's bond-buying program. TOP STORIES
* Canadian smartphone maker Blackberry said it had set up a committee to explore strategic alternatives that could include joint ventures, partnerships or a sale of the company.
* Japan's economy grew at a slower-than-expected rate in the second quarter, offering ammunition to those seeking to delay a scheduled sales tax increase even as government debt has risen past 1,000 trillion yen.
* Some older Samsung Electronics Co mobile devices face a sales and import ban in the United States after a U.S. trade panel ruled for Apple in a high-profile patent infringement case.
* British insurer Prudential reported a 22 percent rise in first-half operating profits on Monday, as it benefited from its exposure to fast-growing Asian markets as well as a jump in income in its U.S. operation.MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.5 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were down around 0.44 percent to 0.35 percent
* European shares, were down COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 286.1757; rose 0.09 percent
* Gold futures : $1,324; rose 0.85 percent
* US crude : $105.54; fell 0.41 percent
* Brent crude : $107.77; fell 0.42 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,256.25; fell 0.26 percent ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.
* Dorel Industries Inc : Roth Capital cuts target price to C$38 from C$42 after the company's management lowered its forecast for the year
* Easyhome Ltd : Raymond James raises price target to C$15 from C$12, says there is a good balance of growth and income both in store and in the stock
* GMP Capital Inc : CIBC cuts target price to C$6.50 from C$7.50 to reflect the weak outlook for Canadian resource financings
* Semafo Inc : SocGen cuts price target to C$2 from C$2.10, says despite the company reporting a strong second quarter, H1 results came 29 percent lower year-over-year
* Tuscany International Drilling Inc : Raymond James cuts target price to 15 Canadian cents from 20 Canadian cents following the management's updated revenue guidance for the second half of FY2013 ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for the day
* Major U.S. events and data includes Federal budget
