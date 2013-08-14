CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower despite strong German and French data

August 14 Canada's main stock index looked set to open lower on Wednesday even as German and French economic data pointed to a steady recovery from an 18-month long recession in the currency bloc and boosted European markets.

TOP STORIES

* The German and French economies grew faster than that of the United States in the second quarter, pulling the euro zone out of its longest recession.

* Unexpected dissent from a Bank of England policymaker and robust jobs data cast doubt on Governor Mark Carney's policy of keeping interest rates low, just a week after it was announced.

* Metro Inc posted a 4 percent rise in third-quarter profit and said it will partner with Target Corp to operate the U.S. retailer's in-store pharmacies in Quebec.

* Russian industrial and defence conglomerate Rostec is close to signing an agreement with Bombardier to assemble the Canadian plane maker's Q400 aircraft in Russia, Rostec said on Wednesday.MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Canada stock futures traded down 0.03 percent

* U.S. stock futures , , were down around 0.13 percent to 0.12 percent

* European shares, were up COMMODITY PRICE MOVES

* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 288.637; was flat

* Gold futures : $1,323.2; rose 0.15 percent

* US crude : $106.28; fell 0.51 percent

* Brent crude : $109.36; fell 0.42 percent

* LME 3-month copper : $7,316.25; rose 0.57 percent ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS

Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.

* Aecon Group Inc : Raymond James raises target price to C$16 from C$15 following the company's solid quarterly results

* Chorus Aviation Inc : National Bank Financial cuts price target to C$2 from C$2.50 on valuation

* Fortuna Silver Mines Inc : Raymond James raises price target to C$4.75 from C$4.50, prompted by a trim to analysts' operating cost assumptions

* Pure Industrial REIT : RBC cuts price target to C$5.25 from C$5.50, says the adjustment is consistent with market-based valuation adjustments already implemented for many names

* Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc : Raymond James cuts price target to C$13 from C$15 after the company reported second-quarter net income below expectations ON THE CALENDAR

* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for the day

* Major U.S. events and data include producer price index