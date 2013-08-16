CANADA STOCKS-TSX may track commodity markets higher

August 16 Canada's main stock index futures
pointed to a higher open on Friday, tracking commodity markets,
with continued focus on whether the Federal Reserve will taper
its stimulus program as soon as next month.
TOP STORIES
* The euro zone's trade surplus widened in June from a year
earlier and from the previous month as imports continued to
fall, the EU's statistics office Eurostat said.
* Dell Inc, the PC maker embroiled in a takeover battle
between its founding CEO and activist investor Carl Icahn,
reported a 72 percent slide in quarterly earnings as PC sales
fell further.
* Chip gear maker Applied Materials said it expects foundry
customers to hold back spending in the current quarter as they
switch to making smaller chips.
* World shares headed for their biggest weekly fall in
almost two months as investors set aside evidence of a broad
global economic recovery and worried about an early end to the
Federal Reserve's stimulus.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.21 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up around
0.19 percent to 0.26 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 293.1273;
rose 0.04 percent
* Gold futures : $1,366.8; rose 0.38 percent
* US crude : $107.54; rose 0.2 percent
* Brent crude : $109.99; rose 0.36 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,370.5; rose 0.84 percent
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Fortress Paper Ltd : RBC cuts rating to
underperform from sector perform, says the company faces risks
from potentially crippling anti-dumping duties that may be
imposed by China
* NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT : RBC cuts
target price to C$13 from C$14 following the company's
second-quarter results that were much in line with expectations
* Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc : CIBC cuts rating
to sector performer from sector outperformer, expect that the
transition to Tier-4 regulated engine equipment is going to
lower customers' demand for new equipment and will negatively
impact the company's sales
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes Canadian and foreign
securities and manufacturing sales
* Major U.S. events and data includes housing starts,
building permits, Reuters/UMich sentiment and ECRI weekly