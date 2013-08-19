CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower, Fed uncertainity drags

Aug 19 Canada's main stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Monday on growing expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will scale back its monetary stimulus program as early as next month.

TOP STORIES

* Japanese exports rose in July at the fastest annual pace in nearly three years as the benefits of a weak yen started to take hold, and brisk sales of cars and electronics to the United States, Asia and Europe showed a recovery in overseas demand.

* A federal bribery investigation into whether JPMorgan Chase & Co hired the children of key Chinese officials to help it win business is just the latest in a series of legal and regulatory headaches for CEO Jamie Dimon.

* Norway's Statoil sold stakes in North Sea oil fields to Austria's OMV, in a $2.65 billion deal giving the former cash to develop new projects and placing the latter on course to meet ambitious output targets.

* Swedish engineering group Atlas Copco said it was buying British industrial technology firm Edwards Group for up to $1.6 billion, an investment which should help it offset volatile swings in its mining business.MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Canada stock futures traded down 0.08 percent

* U.S. stock futures , , were mixed around -0.12 percent to 0.04 percent

* European shares, were down COMMODITY PRICE MOVES

* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 292.7721; fell 0.1 percent

* Gold futures : $1,373.4; rose 0.12 percent

* US crude : $107.13; fell 0.31 percent

* Brent crude : $110.53; rose 0.12 percent

* LME 3-month copper : $7,318; fell 1.11 percent

ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS

Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.

* Lake Shore Gold Corp : RBC cuts rating to underperform from sector perform following recent share price appreciation

* Royal Host Inc : CIBC cuts target price to C$0.85 from C$1 as the company was unsuccessful in seeking holder approval to amend terms of its Series D, 5.9 percent and its Series B, 6.0 percent convertible debentures due June 30, 2014 and Oct 31, 2015, respectively

ON THE CALENDAR

* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for the day

* No major U.S. events and data scheduled for the day