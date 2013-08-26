CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower as oil prices slip

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures dip as oil slips; GDP data eyed
March 31 Canadian stock futures fell on Friday ahead of GDP data for January, which is expected to show that the economy grew at a similar pace compared to a month earlier.
August 26 Canada's main stock index looked set to open flat to slightly lower on Monday after hitting a one-week high on Friday, with a slip in oil prices expected to weigh on energy stocks.
TOP STORIES
* Italy's centre left will not accept any "blackmail" from its centre-right coalition partner, its leader said, after Silvio Berlusconi's party threatened to bring down the government if he is ejected from parliament.
* Amgen Inc struck a deal to buy cancer drug maker Onyx Pharmaceuticals Inc for about $10.4 billion on Sunday, as it moves to restock its product pipeline in response to declining sales of its flagship anemia drugs.
* Anadarko Petroleum Corp said it agreed to sell a 10 percent stake in a gas field offshore Mozambique to a unit of India's Oil & Natural Gas Corp for $2.64 billion in cash, as the U.S. oil company looks to focus more on its domestic assets.
* ING Groep edged closer to completing its year-and-a-half-old Asia divestment plan after private equity firm MBK Partners agreed to buy its South Korean insurance unit for total cash proceeds of 1.84 trillion won.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.11 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were down around 0.17 percent to 0.06 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 291.6223; rose 0.09 percent
* Gold futures : $1,394.2; fell 0.11 percent
* US crude : $106.14; fell 0.26 percent
* Brent crude : $110.55; fell 0.44 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,360; rose 0.55 percent
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.
* Kinross Gold Corp : National Bank Financial raises target price to C$7.55 from C$7.25, says the company's balance sheet strength outweighs the inevitability of production declines
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for the day
* Major U.S. events and data includes durable goods
* TSX closes down 78.87 points, or 0.50 percent, at 15,578.76
TORONTO, March 30 Canada's main stock index pulled back from a one-month high on Thursday as deal-related news pressured shares of Cenovus Energy Inc and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.