CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower, Syrian crisis raises concern

Aug 27 Uncertainty surrounding possible U.S.
military action against Bashar al-Assad's Syrian government
helped push Canadian stock index futures lower on Tuesday.
TOP STORIES
* Bank of Montreal's third-quarter profit rose 17
percent, as the Canadian 4 bank benefited from higher insurance
income and lower provisions for bad loans.
* Bank of Nova Scotia's third-quarter profit fell
14 percent after a big gain from a sale in the year-before
period, it said.
* British Prime Minister David Cameron said that a suspected
chemical weapons attack in Syria was "absolutely abhorrent" and
necessitated action from the international community with
Britain considering a "proportionate response".
* Hedge fund manager William Ackman, the biggest shareholder
in J.C. Penney Co, said on Monday he had sold his entire stake
after his campaign to overhaul the retailer failed.
* A pick-up in manufacturing drove German business sentiment
to its highest level in 16 months in August, adding to evidence
that Europe's largest economy is bouncing back from a brief
slowdown.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.26 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were down
around 0.8 percent to 0.56 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 295.3856;
rose 0.66 percent
* Gold futures : $1,412; rose 1.36 percent
* US crude : $108.38; rose 2.32 percent
* Brent crude : $112.71; rose 1.79 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,344.75; fell 0.21 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Semafo : Niger plans to bid for the gold miner's
80 percent stake in the Samira Hill mine and to try to take full
control of the project, the West African nation's mining assets
management company Sopamin said on Monday after Semafo suspended
operations at the mine.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Alliance Grain Traders Inc : National Bank
Financial cuts price target to C$15.50 from C$16, says low
lentil prices are expected to put pressure on the company's fees
and margins.
* Esperanza Resources : Canaccord Genuity cuts rating
to hold from speculative buy after the company's share price
rebounded as the uncertainty with respect to the Alamos Gold
takeover bid was resolved on Friday after market.
* Newfoundland Capital Corporation Ltd : RBC raises
price target to C$11 from C$10 after the company entered into an
agreement to acquire five radio licences from Bell Media.
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for the day
* Major U.S. events and data includes consumer confidence