CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open higher as global economy recovers

Sept 5 Canadian stock index futures pointed to a
flat to slightly higher open on Thursday with investors
reluctant to make big bets as tension over the risk of military
action in Syria was offset by signs of a better global economic
recovery.
TOP STORIES
* Russia and China warned that the end of the U.S. Federal
Reserve's bond-buying program could have a profound impact on
the global economy and urged caution.
* The European Central Bank left interest rates unchanged on
Thursday, and markets turned their attention to ECB chief Mario
Draghi's news conference for any signs a euro zone recovery will
affect the bank's policy stance.
* The Bank of Japan said the world's third-largest economy
is recovering and signaled it would increase its huge stimulus
only if a planned sales tax hike was to threaten its goal of
lifting inflation to 2 percent in two years.
* The Bank of England is expected to take a breather when it
announces its latest policy decision after a hectic couple of
months under new governor Mark Carney which has seen the economy
show fresh signs of life.
* Costco Wholesale Corp's August same-store sales pipped
analyst estimates, even as lower fuel prices and weak foreign
exchange rates weighed on the U.S. warehouse club retailer's
comparable sales.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.05 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were mixed
around -0.07 percent to 0.1 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 291.734;
rose 0.2 percent
* Gold futures : $1,397.5; rose 0.55 percent
* US crude : $107.78; rose 0.51 percent
* Brent crude : $115.25; rose 0.3 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,140; rose 0.22 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* BlackBerry Ltd : The company 's board hopes to run
a "fast" auction process that could result in a sale of the
company by November, the Wall Street Journal said, citing people
familiar with the matter on Wednesday.
* Bombardier : The all-new Bombardier CSeries
passenger jet is being readied for a long-awaited maiden flight
as early this weekend, possibly on Sunday, two industry sources
said.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* BRP Inc : RBC raises target price to C$32 from
C$29, anticipates solid top-line growth for the company in the
second quarter and continued growth for the full year, driven by
product launches, share gains and margin improvement.
* Contrans Group Inc : BMO raises to outperform from
market perform, says the company has been gaining new business
and capturing market share at attractive pricing as shippers
continue to seek financially sound carriers with strong service
levels.
* Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc : CIBC raises target
price to C$21.50 from C$19 after the company announced a
significantly higher-than-expected special dividend.
* Novus Energy Inc : CIBC raises price target to
C$1.18 from C$1 after the company received a cash takeover bid
from Yanchang Petroleum.
* TransForce Inc : BMO cuts rating to market
perform, says it expects organic growth to remain challenging
for most of the company's businesses for the balance of 2013 and
into 2014.
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for the day
* Major U.S. events and data includes initial and continuing
claims, ISM non-manufacturing, factory orders, durable goods,
ADP national employment and Challenger layoffs