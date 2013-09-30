CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower; U.S. and Rome tensions weigh

Sept 30 Canadian stock index futures pointed to
a lower open on Monday as a potential U.S. government shutdown
coupled with political tensions in Italy dragged investor
sentiment lower.
TOP STORIES
* With a deadline to avert a federal government shutdown
fast approaching, the U.S. Capitol was eerily quiet on Sunday as
Republicans and Democrats waited for the other side to blink
first and break the impasse over funding.
* Italy's president began talks on Sunday to pull the
country out of a new political crisis, attempting to undercut a
move by former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi to bring down
the government and force new elections seven months after the
last vote.
* Siemens is to shed 15,000 jobs over the next year, a third
of them in Germany, as part of a 6 billion euro cost cutting
programme, a spokesman said on Sunday.
* Pacific Rubiales Energy Corp, Colombia's largest
private oil company, said it will buy compatriot oil producer
and explorer Petrominerales Ltd for C$1.6 billion,
financing the deal with cash and loans.
* Toshiba Corp said it would cut 50 percent of staff in its
loss-making TV unit and cease production at two of its three
overseas factories before the end of this fiscal year.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.72 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were down
around 0.93 percent to 0.76 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 286.3418;
fell 0.42 percent
* Gold futures : $1,336.1; fell 0.17 percent
* US crude : $101.52; fell 1.31 percent
* Brent crude : $107.78; fell 0.78 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,291; fell 0.12 percent
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Martinrea International Inc : Canaccord Genuity
cuts to hold from buy and cuts target price to C$11.50 from
C$14.75 on outlook and management risk.
* Midas Gold Corp : RBC cuts target price to C$1.60
from C$6 to reflect updated operating and project financing
assumptions for Golden Meadows in the current weak gold price
environment.
* Orbit Garant Drilling Inc : CIBC cuts target price
to C$1.15 from C$1.70, says margins remain under pressure, with
the company operating primarily in a competitive Canadian
market, exacerbated by fewer available drilling contracts.
* Westport Innovations Inc : JP Morgan cuts target
price of its U.S. listed shares to $23 from $26 after management
announced that it is looking to focus more on fuel systems for
natural gas applications and less on being a systems integrator.
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes GDP, PPI and raw
materials prices
* Major U.S. events and data includes Chicago PMI and Dallas
Fed Manufacturing index