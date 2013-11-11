CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open higher; U.S. job data supports sentiment

Nov 11 Canada's main stock index was set for a
higher open on Monday after investor sentiment got a boost from
strong U.S. payrolls data released on Friday which suggested an
improved growth outlook for Canada's largest trading partner.
TOP STORIES
* Angela Merkel's conservatives and the Social Democrats
have struck a deal on the contours of a European banking union
under which a body attached to European finance ministers, not
the European Commission, would decide when to close failing
banks.
* Mitel Networks Corp, a provider of internet phone and
video-conferencing services, said it would buy smaller rival
Aastra Technologies Ltd for C$392 million to expand its customer
base. [ID: nL4N0IW350]
* Shire is buying ViroPharma for $4.2 billion, attracted by
a pipeline of potentially lucrative drugs to treat rare
diseases, a growing trend as drugs companies lose revenues from
patent expiries on conventional treatments.
* Switzerland's Novartis has agreed to sell its blood
transfusion testing unit to Spain's Grifols for $1.68 billion,
in an increasingly buoyant market for healthcare deals.
* More U.S. primary dealers now expect the Federal Reserve
to scale back its economic stimulus program before March in the
wake of October jobs numbers and other data pointing to a firmer
economy, according to a Reuters poll on Friday.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.06 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up
around 0.07 percent to 0.12 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 274.5813;
fell 0.13 percent
* Gold futures : $1,284.5; were unchanged
* US crude : $94.12; fell 0.51 percent
* Brent crude : $105.48; rose 0.34 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,139.5; fell 0.39 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Brookfield Asset Management Inc : The company is
ramping up its investment focus on emerging markets such as
Brazil, India, and China, as it expects a recent flight to
capital from those countries to produce bargains, the company's
CEO said On Friday.
* Sears Canada Inc : The company said it would sell
its 50 percent stake in eight Canadian properties for about
C$315 million, as the struggling department store chain
continues to offload real estate in the country.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Alaris Royalty Corp : Canaccord Genuity raises
price target to C$38.50 from C$36 on valuation.
* Calfrac Well Services Ltd : Cowen raises price
target to C$35.50 from C$33 as the company's 2014 outlook
improved based on activity improvements in the U.S. and Canada.
* Detour Gold Corp : RBC cuts price target to C$13
from C$16 on the company's lower-than-expected production
outlook.
* Parkland Fuel Corp : RBC raises price target to
C$20 from C$19 following the company's announcement to acquire
SPF Energy for $110 million, which should serve to add
additional supply options for its petroleum products.
* Telus Corp : RBC raises price target to C$40 from
C$38 following the company's solid third-quarter results.
ON THE CALENDAR
* Both Canadian and U.S. bond markets closed