加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 11月 12日 星期二 21:23 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower on Fed stimulus uncertainty

Nov 12 Canada's main stock index looked set to open lower on Tuesday, hurt by speculation about how soon the U.S. Federal Reserve will begin scaling down its bond-buying.

TOP STORIES

* China's ruling party pledged to let markets play a "decisive" role in allocating resources as it unveiled a reform agenda for the next decade, looking to overhaul the world's second-largest economy to drive future growth.

* British inflation unexpectedly dropped to its lowest rate for more than a year in October, reassuring the Bank of England that it has ample time to allow the economy to strengthen before it raises interest rates.

* Britain's Vodafone will spend 7 billion pounds - more than expected, earlier than expected - to increase the speed and capacity of its networks and reverse a record fall in revenues resulting from its struggling European business.

* Dish Network Corp posted quarterly results that beat Wall Street estimates as it added 35,000 pay-TV subscribers, far exceeding expectations.

* Rupert Murdoch's News Corp reported a steeper than expected 3 percent decline in revenue in its first quarter as a standalone company, as weakness at its Australian newspapers took its toll.

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Canada stock futures traded down 0.18 percent

* U.S. stock futures , , were mixed around -0.15 percent to 0.14 percent

* European shares, were down

COMMODITY PRICE MOVES

* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 275.3198; fell 0.01 percent

* Gold futures : $1,281; was unchanged 0 percent

* US crude : $94.72; fell 0.44 percent

* Brent crude : $106.62; rose 0.21 percent

* LME 3-month copper : $7,135.75; fell 0.52 percent

ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS

Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.

* Bankers Petroleum Ltd : RBC raises price target to C$5 from C$4.50 following the company's steady production and cash flow growth.

* Ensign Energy Services Inc : Barclays raises price target to C$21 from C$20, says the company's global fleet of high quality rigs should benefit from the shift towards unconventional drilling in North America.

* GuestLogix Inc : National Bank Financial raises price target to C$2.25 from C$1.75 following the company's better-than-expected third-quarter results.

* Osisko Mining Corp : CIBC raises price target to C$7 from C$6 as its third-quarter results demonstrated continuous improvement at the Canadian Malartic asset.

* Paladin Labs Inc : BMO raises price target to C$113.72 from C$105 as the U.S. FDA extended the date for the company's Impavido new drug application.

ON THE CALENDAR

* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for the day

* Major U.S. events and data includes Chicago Fed index, Redbook and employment index

