CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open higher buoyed by stimulus hopes

Nov 15 Canada's main stock index futures pointed
to a higher open on Friday, tracking global markets, after
investors took comfort in the expectation of extended U.S.
monetary stimulus.
TOP STORIES
* China released a raft of detailed reform plans, promising
sweeping changes to the economy and the country's social fabric
as it seeks to unleash new sources of growth as three decades of
breakneck expansion show signs of faltering.
* Potential buyers of Spain's rescued banks, which include
foreign investors, are pressuring the government to sweeten
sales with more state aid, just as Madrid pulls its financial
sector off European support, banking sources said.
* Dairy company Saputo Inc raised its takeover offer
for Australia's Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Co
Holdings Ltd by 12.5 percent, and Warrnambool's board
unanimously recommended it.
* Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc disclosed a new
$3.45 billion stake in Exxon Mobil Corp, after buying 40.1
million shares in the world's largest publicly traded oil
company.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.23 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up around
0.16-0.28 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 274.6661;
rose 0.1 percent
* Gold futures : $1,281.5; fell 0.37 percent
* US crude : $93.95; rose 0.2 percent
* Brent crude : $108.06; fell 0.2 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $6,975; fell 0.24 percent
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Aimia Inc : CIBC raises target price to C$20 from
C$17, says 2014 will be a transition year and investors should
focus on free cash flow
* Barrick Gold Corp : CIBC raises target price to $21
from $20 to reflect the company's recapitalization of its
balance sheet
* Linamar Corp : CIBC raises target price to C$42
from C$38 on the company's better-than-expected third-quarter
results driven by new launches, higher volumes and improved
margins
* Sirius XM Canada Holdings Inc : CIBC raises target
price to C$9.50 from C$9 citing the company's in-line
fourth-quarter revenue and EBITDA figures
* Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd : CIBC cuts target
price to C$5.50 from C$6 to reflect the company's higher share
count after it announced a rights offering to fund repayment of
the Rio Tinto loan facilities
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes manufacturing sales
* Major U.S. events and data includes Import & export data,
wholesale inventories and industrial output