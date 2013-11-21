CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open higher; U.S. economic data eyed

Nov 21 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open higher on Thursday as investors awaited a flurry of U.S.
macroeconomic data including initial and continuing claims,
producer price and manufacturing index numbers.
TOP STORIES
* The fragile global economic recovery took a step backwards
this month as businesses across the euro zone and China's vast
factory sector grew at a milder pace, business surveys showed.
* Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said the U.S. and
euro zone economies are gaining strength, seeking to dispel
concerns among other policymakers that Japan's export engine and
broader recovery were vulnerable to weakness overseas.
* Gildan Activewear reported a 9 percent rise in
fourth-quarter profit, helped by lower cotton prices and higher
sales in its printwear business.
* Sears Holdings Corp, which operates its eponymous
department stores and the Kmart discount chain, reported a wider
quarterly net loss as sales fell at both chains and it invested
in more promotions targeting rewards members.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.18 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up
around 0.15 percent to 0.28 percent
* European shares, were mixed
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 274.0452;
rose 0.07 percent
* Gold futures : $1,247.1; fell 0.86 percent
* US crude : $94.08; rose 0.25 percent
* Brent crude : $108.36; rose 0.28 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $6,985.5; fell 0.15 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Niko Resources Ltd : The oil and gas producer said
CEO Ed Sampson will retire at the end of the calendar year and
will be replaced by Frederic Brace on an interim basis from Jan.
1.
* Oncolytics Biotech Inc : The company said its lead
cancer drug improved survival rates in patients with
head-and-neck cancer, compared to those receiving chemotherapy
alone. [ID: nL4N0J62NJ]
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Agrium Inc : Raymond James starts with outperform
rating, says the company's unique business mix affords it a
superior 2-year earnings growth profile.
* Davis + Henderson Corp : CIBC raises price target
to C$31 from C$27, says the company will be firing on all
cylinders in executing on its fin tech strategy.
* Niko Resources Ltd : Canaccord Genuity cuts target
price to C$1.50 from C$4 as the company announced the retirement
of CEO Ed Sampson.
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for the day
* Major U.S. events and data includes PMI, PPI, initial
claims and continuing claims