CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open higher, Fed worries recede

CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips as large gold miners, big banks weigh
TORONTO, April 13 Canada's main stock index slipped in morning trade on Thursday as its largest gold miners weighed along with some big banks and energy stocks.
Nov 22 Canadian stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Friday as worry dissipated about the eventual scaling back of the U.S. Federal Reserve's bond-buying program.
TOP STORIES
* German business morale rose far more than forecast in November, reaching its highest level since April 2012, in a sign that Europe's largest economy is steadily recovering after a weak start to the year.
* The European Central Bank's chief economist said the euro zone faces deflationary pressures, and the bank's president stressed that interest rates must remain low "because the economy is weak".
* Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG is to buy back $5 billion of its shares, offering investors a sweetener as it holds off announcing any radical change to its structure.
* Gap Inc on Thursday reported a better-than-expected 9 percent rise in profit, helped by modest sales gains, and stuck to its profit forecast for the year.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.04 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up around 0.1-0.19 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 276.42; rose 0.11 percent
* Gold futures : $1,242.2; fell 0.1 percent
* US crude : $95.29; fell 0.16 percent
* Brent crude : $110.55; rose 0.43 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,083.5; rose 0.9 percent
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.
* Gildan Activewear Inc : CIBC raises price target to $53 from $51 citing the company's in-line fourth-quarter results.
* Lightstream Resources Ltd : CIBC cuts price target to C$8 from C$8.50 after the company announced a 50 percent cut to its monthly dividend and a suspension of its dividend reinvestment plan and share dividend plan.
* Magna International Inc : Morgan Stanley raises target price of U.S.-listed shares to $93 from $85, says the company's growth opportunities and its buyback reauthorization makes it a top supplier pick.
* Premier Gold Mines Ltd : CIBC cuts price target to C$4 from C$4.25 on the company's underwhelming resource growth in Nevada.
* Whitecap Resources Inc : CIBC raises price target to C$14.50 from C$14 after the company announced an accretive acquisition of a private company, PrivateCo.
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes inflation and retail sales
* No major U.S. events or data scheduled for release
