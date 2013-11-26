CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower; Iran deal and Asian tension in focus

CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips as industrials offset gains in energy
TORONTO, March 29 Canada's main stock index declined on Wednesday as weakness in the industrial sector helped offset a rise in energy stocks that was supported by higher oil prices.
TOP STORIES
* Tiffany & Co reported a higher quarterly profit, helped by stronger-than-expected sales as business soared in China, and the U.S. jeweler raised its full-year forecast.
* At least six major private equity groups are competing to buy the industrial packaging segment of Illinois Tool Works Inc, in a deal that could fetch more than $3 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.
* Bayer has offered to pay $2.4 billion for Norway's Algeta, its partner for a new prostrate cancer treatment, at a 27 percent premium to the stock's last close, Algeta said.
* A U.S. judge has rejected Citigroup Inc's effort to block the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority from seeking a second arbitration over the sovereign wealth fund's $7.5 billion investment in late 2007 to shore up the then-struggling bank.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.04 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up around 0.01 percent to 0.05 percent
* European shares, were mixed.
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 275.8105; rose 0.06 percent
* Gold futures : $1,241.1; were unchanged.
* US crude : $94.41; rose 0.34 percent
* Brent crude : $110.92; fell 0.07 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,077.25; fell 0.31 percent
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.
* Delphi Energy Corp : Raymond James starts with strong buy rating and price target C$2.45 on valuation.
* Detour Gold Corp : BMO cuts price target to C$9.50 from C$12, reflecting the lower spot gold price and a reduction in the value ascribed to exploration.
* Kirkland Lake Gold Inc : CIBC cuts target price to C$4 from C$4.50 as the gold miner reduced its production forecast for second-quarter of FY2014.
* Paramount Resources Ltd : Raymond James starts with strong buy rating and price target C$54 set by the reserve growth between now and the end of 2014 but says the mid-term line of sight on this business is clearly indicative of a future triple digit target price.
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for the day
* Major U.S. events and data includes building permits, housing starts and consumer confidence
March 29 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday as oil prices extended gains.