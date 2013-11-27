CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open higher; Germany's coalition deal supports

Nov 27 Canada's main stock index pointed to a
higher open on Wednesday, supported by a deal to form a new
coalition in Germany and after the European Central Bank opened
talks to help struggling firms.
TOP STORIES
* Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives and the
centre-left Social Democrats clinched a coalition deal early
that puts Germany on track to have a new government by
Christmas.
* Teck Resources Ltd, Newmont Mining Corp, private
equity firm Blackstone Group LP and a firm led by the former
head of Barrick Gold are working together on a bid for
Glencore Xstrata's Las Bambas copper mine in Peru, according to
several people familiar with the matter.
* Sears Canada Inc is laying off nearly 800
employees as it overhauls its repair services and parts
businesses and makes further staffing cuts at its head office,
the department store chain said on Tuesday.MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.4 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up around
0.06 percent to 0.17 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 274.8621;
fell 0.17 percent
* Gold futures : $1,248.8; rose 0.6 percent
* US crude : $92.59; fell 1.16 percent
* Brent crude : $111.21; rose 0.3 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,065; was flat
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Alimentation Couche-Tard : CIBC raises price
target to C$83 from C$63 following the company's strong
quarterly results
* Chorus Aviation Inc : CIBC raises price target to
C$3.75 from C$3 as the company is committed to maintaining its
yearly dividend
* Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd : CIBC cuts price
target to $4.85 from $5.50 to reflect the greater-than-expected
dilutive impact of its deal
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for the day
* Major U.S. events and data includes initial, continuing
claims, Chicago PMI and durable goods