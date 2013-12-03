CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower on rising concerns of Fed stimulus

Dec 3 Canada's main stock index pointed to a
lower open on Tuesday as upbeat U.S economic data heightened
worries the Federal Reserve will soon scale back its monetary
stimulus.
TOP STORIES
* Euro zone producer prices fell more than expected in
October, data showed, with the annual inflation rate at a nearly
4-year low in a fresh sign of a sharp fall in inflationary
pressures.
* Growth in China's services sector held near one-year highs
in November, another indicator of strength as the government
prepares to introduce sweeping reforms to restructure the
world's second-largest economy.
* Japan will craft an economic stimulus package this week
worth about $53 billion to bolster the economy ahead of an
increase in the national sales tax in April, people familiar
with the process said.
* Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc said it would cut
more than 1,000 jobs, or 18 percent of its workforce in Canada,
the United States and Trinidad.MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.23 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were down
around 0.26 percent to 0.14 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 275.1312;
fell 0.07 percent
* Gold futures : $1,223.4; rose 0.09 percent
* US crude : $93.9; rose 0.09 percent
* Brent crude : $111.14; fell 0.28 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $6,952; fell 0.33 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Semafo : The Canada-based miner has closed the
$1.25 million sale of its 80 percent stake in Societe des Mines
du Liptako, owner of the Samira Hill mine in Niger, to Societe
de Patrimoine des Mines du Niger, it said late on Monday.
* TransCanada Corp The company on Monday said there
was currently no operating issue with its 590,000-barrel-per-day
Keystone XL crude oil pipeline system.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Aurcana Corp : RBC cuts rating to underperform from
sector perform, says the company's share price is likely to
underperform relative to its silver peers given the ongoing
ramp-up
* Canadian Natural Resources Ltd : Raymond James
resumes coverage with market perform rating and price target of
C$38, says the company's shares are fairly valued at the current
price and would suggest waiting for a more attractive entry
point
* Enerplus Corp : CIBC raises target price to C$22
from C$21 as it announced its FY2014 guidance
* Imperial Oil Ltd : Raymond James resumes coverage
with market perform rating and price target of C$50, believes
the potential in the company's share price over the next year
will likely be limited due to diminishing returns on capital
relative to the company's historical average and a near-term
free cash flow profile
* Suncor Energy Inc : Raymond James resumes with
outperform rating, says the company is successfully
transitioning into a premier growth and income model, which
analyst suspect will continue to be well received by investors
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for the day
* Major U.S. events and data includes consumer confidence and
domestic vehicle sales