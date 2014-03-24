CANADA STOCKS-TSX future indicate higher opening

March 24 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday, although reaction in international markets to a survey that showed China's manufacturing contracted in February suggested gains could be limited.

June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were up 0.21 percent at 0730 ET.

The index ended slightly lower on Friday but many energy stocks gained as crude prices rose on the possibility of Russian supply disruptions, while retailers rose after regulatory approval for Loblaw's takeover of Shoppers Drug Mart.

Dow Jones industrial average futures were up 0.15 percent, S&P 500 futures were up 0.23 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.25 percent at 0730 ET.

TOP STORIES

The Supreme Court dealt a blow to Prime Minister Stephen Harper on Friday by blocking a controversial appointment to the high court made by him in October.

The Teamsters union representing conductors, yard workers, and traffic coordinators agreed to meet with Canadian National Railway Co one last time in hopes of reaching a new settlement, the rail operator said on Saturday.

Plane and train maker Bombardier Inc said that possible sanctions by Canada and other western countries against Russia probably will delay its planned joint-venture deal with Rostec, the Russian state-owned industrial and defense conglomerate.

COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET

Gold futures : $1,328; -0.6 pct

US crude : $99.87; +0.41 pct

Brent crude : $107.04; +0.11 pct

LME 3-month copper : $6486; +0.09 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

AutoCanada : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$63

Boyd Group Income Fund : Octagon Capital cuts to hold; NBF raises target price

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

0830 National activity index Feb: Prior -0.39

0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI flash Mar: Expected 56.5 prior 57.1

