CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to open higher, U.S. data supports

March 26 Canada's main stock index looked set to
extend the previous session's gains on Wednesday after investor
confidence got a boost from Tuesday's U.S. housing and consumer
confidence data.
June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were up 0.21
percent at 0715 ET.
Share prices were also buoyed on Tuesday by easing tensions
over Ukraine.
Dow Jones industrial average futures were up 0.13
percent, S&P 500 futures were up 0.36 percent and Nasdaq
100 futures were up 0.26 percent at 0715 ET.
TOP STORIES
Blackstone Group is close to a deal to buy industrial
conglomerate Gates Global Inc from owners Onex Corp and
the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board for more than $5.5
billion, people familiar with the matter said.
Goldcorp Inc would rather walk away from its hostile
bid for Osisko Mining Corp than pay too much, Chairman
Ian Telfer said without ruling out a higher bid.
The governing separatist Parti Quebecois would lose next
month's Quebec provincial election if it were held now, a poll
showed, a casualty of renewed concentration during the campaign
on the issue of independence from Canada.
COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET
Gold futures : $1,315.2; +0.29 pct
US crude : $99.38; +0.19 pct
Brent crude : $107.13; +0.13 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,550; -0.8 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Kinross Gold Corp : Canaccord Genuity raises to buy
Vicwest Inc : NBF cuts to sector perform from
outperform
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY
0830 Durable Goods Feb: Expected +1.0 pct Prior -1.0 pct
0830 Durables Ex-Transport Feb: Expected +0.3 pct Prior +1.1
pct
0830 Durables Ex-Defense mm Feb: Prior -1.7 pct
0830 Nondefense Ex-Air Feb: Expected +0.7 pct Prior +1.5 pct
0945 Markit Services PMI Final Mar: Prior 53.3
($1= $1.11 Canadian)
