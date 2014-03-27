CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures point to slightly higher open, U.S. data awaited

March 27 Stock index futures indicated a slightly higher opening for Canadian stocks on Thursday as investors awaited U.S. jobless claims and GDP data due at 0830 ET.

June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were up 0.07 percent an hour before the release of the data.

Stocks closed lower on Wednesday after President Barack Obama said Russian President Vladimir Putin had miscalculated if he thought he could divide the West or count on its indifference over his annexation of Crimea.

Dow Jones industrial average futures were up 0.04 percent, S&P 500 futures were up 0.26 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.20 percent at 0715 ET.

TOP STORIES

Yogawear retailer Lululemon Athletica Inc forecast lower-than-expected results for the current quarter after posting a quarterly profit that was almost unchanged from a year earlier.

Negotiators reached a deal to end the month-long container truck strike in Vancouver that had slowed the transport of hundreds of millions of dollars worth of goods.

Taseko Mines Ltd asked a judge to set aside decisions by Canada's environment minister and cabinet to reject its plans to build a copper-gold mine in British Columbia.

COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET

Gold futures : $1294.7; -0.74 pct

U.S. crude : $100.58; +0.32 pct

Brent crude : $107.3; +0.25 pct

LME 3-month copper : $6,576; +1.01 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

AGF Management : Barclays, Canaccord Genuity raise target price

Manitok Energy : Canaccord Genuity starts with buy rating

US Geothermal Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts to sell from speculative buy

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 Corporate Profits Prelim Q4: Prior +2.4 pct

0830 GDP Final Q4: Expected +2.7 pct Prior +2.4 pct

0830 GDP Sales Final Q4: Expected +2.4 pct Prior +2.3 pct

0830 GDP Consumer Spending F Q4: Prior +2.6 pct

08:30 GDP Deflator Final Q4: Expected +1.6 pct Prior +1.6 pct

0830 Core PCE Prices Final Q4: Expected +1.3 pct Prior +1.3 pct

0830 PCE Prices Final Q4: Expected +1.0 pct +1.0 pct

0830 Initial Jobless Claims for w/e: Expected 325,000 Prior 320,000

0830 Jobless Claims 4-Wk Avg for w/e: Prior 327,000

0830 Continued Jobless Claims w/e: Expected 2.875 mln Prior 2.889 mln

1000 Pending Homes Index Feb: Prior 95

1000 Pending Sales Change mm Feb: Expected +0.0 pct Prior +0.1 pct

1100 KC Fed Manufacturing Mar: Prior 3

1100 KC Fed Composite Index Mar: Prior 4

($1= $1.11 Canadian) (Reporting by Ayesha Sruti Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)