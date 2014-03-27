CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures turn lower after U.S. data

(Updates after release of U.S. economic data)
March 27 Canadian stock index futures turned
lower on Thursday after data showed U.S. initial jobless claims
fell to their lowest level in nearly four months and
fourth-quarter U.S. economic growth was a bit faster than
previously estimated.
June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were down 0.05
percent at 0900 ET after being up 0.05 percent just before the
release of the data at 0830 ET.
Stocks closed lower on Wednesday after President Barack
Obama said Russian President Vladimir Putin had miscalculated if
he thought he could divide the West or count on its indifference
over his annexation of Crimea.
Dow Jones industrial average futures were down 0.14
percent, S&P 500 futures were down 0.07 percent and
Nasdaq 100 futures were down 0.01 percent at 0900 ET.
TOP STORIES
Lululemon Athletica Inc forecast
lower-than-expected first-quarter results, the latest setback
for the yogawear retailer hit last year by ad product
recall.
Negotiators reached a deal to end the month-long container
truck strike in Vancouver that had slowed the transport of
hundreds of millions of dollars worth of goods.
Taseko Mines Ltd asked a judge to set aside
decisions by Canada's environment minister and cabinet to reject
its plans to build a copper-gold mine in British Columbia.
COMMODITIES AT 0845 ET
Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 303.3315;
+0.48 pct
Gold futures : $1,297.4; was -0.48 pct
US crude : $101.15; +0.89 pct
Brent crude : $107.6; +0.53 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,574; +0.98 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Imperial Oil Ltd : FirstEnergy Capital cuts to
market perform from outperform
AGF Management : RBC cuts to underperform from
sector perform
Bankers Petroleum : RBC cuts to sector perform from
outperform
Semafo Inc : Goldman Sachs raises to neutral from
sell
US Geothermal Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts to sell
from speculative buy
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY
0830 Corporate Profits Prelim Q4: Actual +2.0 pct Prior +2.4
pct
0830 GDP Final Q4: Actual +2.6 pct Prior +2.4 pct
0830 GDP Sales Final Q4: Actual +2.7 pct Prior +2.3 pct
0830 GDP Consumer Spending F Q4: Actual +3.3 pct Prior +2.6
pct
08:30 GDP Deflator Final Q4: Actual +1.6 pct Prior +1.6 pct
0830 Core PCE Prices Final Q4: Actual +1.3 pct Prior +1.3
pct
0830 PCE Prices Final Q4: Actual +1.1 pct +1.0 pct
0830 Initial Jobless Claims for w/e: Actual 311,000 Prior
320,000
0830 Jobless Claims 4-Wk Avg for w/e: Actual 317,750 Prior
327,000
0830 Continued Jobless Claims w/e: Actual 2.823 mln Prior
2.889 mln
1000 Pending Homes Index Feb: Prior 95
1000 Pending Sales Change mm Feb: Expected +0.0 pct Prior
+0.1 pct
1100 KC Fed Manufacturing Mar: Prior 3
1100 KC Fed Composite Index Mar: Prior 4
($1= $1.11 Canadian)
(Reporting by Ayesha Sruti Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Ted
Kerr)