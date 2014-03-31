CANADA STOCKS-Weak euro zone data pushes TSX futures higher

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as resource stocks lead bounce
TORONTO, April 28 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as natural resource stocks led a broad rally on a mix of higher commodity prices and positive corporate earnings.
March 31 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday after lower-than-expected euro zone inflation data raised expectations that the European Central Bank could ease monetary policy.
June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were up 0.22 percent at 0715 ET.
Canadian monthly GDP data is due at 0830 ET.
Stocks ended higher on Friday as positive U.S. economic data and hopes of a Chinese government stimulus helped drive up shares of natural resource companies.
Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were up 0.29 percent at 0715 ET, S&P 500 futures were up 0.34 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.44 percent.
TOP STORIES
Canadian National Railway Co and the union representing its conductors, yard workers, and traffic coordinators have agreed to start an arbitration process that ensures their most recent contract dispute will not lead to a strike at the rail operator.
Sterigenics, a sterilization services provider owned by private equity firm GTCR LLC, has reached a deal to buy medical isotopes supplier Nordion Inc for $727 million.
COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET
Gold futures : $1,294.80; +0.08 pct
US crude : $101.29; -0.37 pct
Brent crude : $107.85; -0.2 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,641.25; -0.43 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
BlackBerry : Needham raises to hold
Magellan Aerospace : TD Securities raises target price
Nordion : Paradigm raises target price
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY
0945 Chicago PMI: Expected 59.0; prior 59.8
1030 Dallas Fed Manufacturing business index: Prior 0.30
Canadian markets directory ($1= $1.11 Canadian) (Reporting by Ayesha Sruti Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
