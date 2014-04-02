CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures indicate higher open on U.S. data

April 2 Stock futures pointed to a flat to slightly higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday, after previous session's strong U.S. economic data boosted investor sentiment.

June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were up 0.05 percent at 0715 ET.

The index climbed on Tuesday on positive U.S. economic data and the U.S. Federal Reserve's defense of its stimulative monetary policy.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were unchanged, S&P 500 futures were up 0.10 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.29 percent at 0715 ET.

TOP STORIES

Fertilizer company Agrium Inc said a late start to spring and railroad backlogs had hurt its first-quarter earnings.

BlackBerry Ltd said on Tuesday it will not renew its license with T-Mobile U.S. Inc to sell BlackBerry products after the current contract expires on April 25.

Light synthetic crude from the oil sands reached a nine-month high on Tuesday as traders looked ahead to planned maintenance at the 286,000 barrel per day Syncrude project in northern Alberta.

COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET

Gold futures : $1,283.50; +0.30 pct

US crude : $99.23; -0.52 pct

Brent crude : $104.41; -1.13 pct

LME 3-month copper : $6,711.25; +0.77 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Bell Aliant Inc : Barclays cuts to underweight from equal weight

Nordion : Canaccord Genuity cuts to hold from buy

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

0815 ADP National Employment Mar: Expected 195,000 Prior 139,000

0945 ISM-New York Index Mar: Prior 626.1

1000 Durables Ex-Defence, R mm Feb: Prior +1.8 pct

1000 Durable Goods, R mm Feb: Prior +2.2 pct

1000 Factory Orders mm Feb: Expected +1.2 pct Prior -0.7 pct

1000 Durables Ex-Transport R mm Feb: Prior +0.2 pct

1000 Nondefense Cap Ex-Air R mm Feb: Prior -1.3 pct

1000 Factory Ex-Transport mm Feb: Prior +0.2 pct

($1= $1.11 Canadian)