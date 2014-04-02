CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures indicate higher open on U.S. data

April 2 Stock futures pointed to a flat to
slightly higher opening for Canada's main stock index on
Wednesday, after previous session's strong U.S. economic data
boosted investor sentiment.
June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were up 0.05
percent at 0715 ET.
The index climbed on Tuesday on positive U.S. economic data
and the U.S. Federal Reserve's defense of its stimulative
monetary policy.
Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were unchanged,
S&P 500 futures were up 0.10 percent and Nasdaq 100
futures were up 0.29 percent at 0715 ET.
TOP STORIES
Fertilizer company Agrium Inc said a late
start to spring and railroad backlogs had hurt its first-quarter
earnings.
BlackBerry Ltd said on Tuesday it will not renew its
license with T-Mobile U.S. Inc to sell BlackBerry products after
the current contract expires on April 25.
Light synthetic crude from the oil sands reached a
nine-month high on Tuesday as traders looked ahead to planned
maintenance at the 286,000 barrel per day Syncrude project in
northern Alberta.
COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET
Gold futures : $1,283.50; +0.30 pct
US crude : $99.23; -0.52 pct
Brent crude : $104.41; -1.13 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,711.25; +0.77 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Bell Aliant Inc : Barclays cuts to underweight from
equal weight
Nordion : Canaccord Genuity cuts to hold from buy
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY
0815 ADP National Employment Mar: Expected 195,000 Prior
139,000
0945 ISM-New York Index Mar: Prior 626.1
1000 Durables Ex-Defence, R mm Feb: Prior +1.8 pct
1000 Durable Goods, R mm Feb: Prior +2.2 pct
1000 Factory Orders mm Feb: Expected +1.2 pct Prior -0.7 pct
1000 Durables Ex-Transport R mm Feb: Prior +0.2 pct
1000 Nondefense Cap Ex-Air R mm Feb: Prior -1.3 pct
1000 Factory Ex-Transport mm Feb: Prior +0.2 pct
($1= $1.11 Canadian)
(Reporting by Ayesha Sruti Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)