REFILE-CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures point to higher open ahead of data, ECB

(Corrects day of the week in paragraph 1 to Thursday from
Wednesday)
April 3 Stock futures pointed to a higher
opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday as investors
await U.S. jobless claims data and the European Central Bank's
policy decision.
June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were up 0.07
percent at 0715 ET.
Trade balance and monthly exports and imports data is due at
0830 ET.
Stocks rose to a nearly six-year high on Wednesday, buoyed
by U.S. economic data and a rally in shares of gold miners after
the price of bullion advanced.
Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were up 0.14
percent, S&P 500 futures were up 0.12 percent and Nasdaq
100 futures were up 0.18 percent 0715 ET.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s;
The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
Department store operator Hudson's Bay Co, which
bought U.S. luxury chain Saks Inc for $2.4 billion last year,
posted a lower fourth-quarter profit, hurt by higher expenses.
Canada's energy regulator said on Wednesday it would hold
hearings on Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP's proposed
expansion of the Trans Mountain oil pipeline from Edmonton to
Vancouver, with its review expected to wrap up in mid-2015.
Osisko Mining Corp said on Wednesday that Yamana
Gold Inc would buy a 50 percent stake in its mining and
exploration assets for C$930 million, a deal that potentially
thwarts a hostile bid from Goldcorp Inc.
COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET
Gold futures : $1,283.50; -0.54 pct
US crude : $99.20; -0.42 pct
Brent crude : $104.74; -0.04 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,625.00; -0.75 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Shaw Communications Inc : CIBC cuts to sector
performer from sector outperformer
COGECO Inc : CIBC raises target price to C$57 from
C$50
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY
0830 International Trade mm Feb: Expected -$38.5 bln Prior
-$38.65 bln
0830 Initial Jobless Claims for w/e: Expected 317,000 Prior
311,000
0830 Jobless Claims 4-Wk Avg for w/e: Prior 317,750
0830 Continued Jobless Claims for w/e: Expected 2.840 mln
Prior 2.823 mln
0945 Markit Services PMI Final Mar: Prior 55.5
1000 ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI Mar: Expected 53.5 Prior 51.6
1000 ISM Non-Manufacturing Bus Act Mar: Expected 55.2 Prior
54.6
1000 ISM Non-Manufacturing Employment Index Mar: Prior 47.5
1000 ISM Non-Manufacturing New Orders Index Mar: Prior 51.3
1000 ISM Non-Manufacturing Price Paid Index Mar: Prior 53.7
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES IN BRACKETS:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory
($1= $1.11 Canadian)
(Reporting by Ayesha Sruti Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)