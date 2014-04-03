REFILE-CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures point to higher open ahead of data, ECB

(Corrects day of the week in paragraph 1 to Thursday from Wednesday)

April 3 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday as investors await U.S. jobless claims data and the European Central Bank's policy decision.

June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were up 0.07 percent at 0715 ET.

Trade balance and monthly exports and imports data is due at 0830 ET.

Stocks rose to a nearly six-year high on Wednesday, buoyed by U.S. economic data and a rally in shares of gold miners after the price of bullion advanced.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were up 0.14 percent, S&P 500 futures were up 0.12 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.18 percent 0715 ET.

TOP STORIES

Department store operator Hudson's Bay Co, which bought U.S. luxury chain Saks Inc for $2.4 billion last year, posted a lower fourth-quarter profit, hurt by higher expenses.

Canada's energy regulator said on Wednesday it would hold hearings on Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP's proposed expansion of the Trans Mountain oil pipeline from Edmonton to Vancouver, with its review expected to wrap up in mid-2015.

Osisko Mining Corp said on Wednesday that Yamana Gold Inc would buy a 50 percent stake in its mining and exploration assets for C$930 million, a deal that potentially thwarts a hostile bid from Goldcorp Inc.

COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET

Gold futures : $1,283.50; -0.54 pct

US crude : $99.20; -0.42 pct

Brent crude : $104.74; -0.04 pct

LME 3-month copper : $6,625.00; -0.75 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Shaw Communications Inc : CIBC cuts to sector performer from sector outperformer

COGECO Inc : CIBC raises target price to C$57 from C$50

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 International Trade mm Feb: Expected -$38.5 bln Prior -$38.65 bln

0830 Initial Jobless Claims for w/e: Expected 317,000 Prior 311,000

0830 Jobless Claims 4-Wk Avg for w/e: Prior 317,750

0830 Continued Jobless Claims for w/e: Expected 2.840 mln Prior 2.823 mln

0945 Markit Services PMI Final Mar: Prior 55.5

1000 ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI Mar: Expected 53.5 Prior 51.6

1000 ISM Non-Manufacturing Bus Act Mar: Expected 55.2 Prior 54.6

1000 ISM Non-Manufacturing Employment Index Mar: Prior 47.5

1000 ISM Non-Manufacturing New Orders Index Mar: Prior 51.3

1000 ISM Non-Manufacturing Price Paid Index Mar: Prior 53.7

($1= $1.11 Canadian)