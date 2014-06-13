CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures indicate stocks to open lower

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as resource stocks lead bounce
TORONTO, April 28 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as natural resource stocks led a broad rally on a mix of higher commodity prices and positive corporate earnings.
June 13 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Friday as escalating violence in Iraq dampened risk appetite.
June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were down 0.15 percent at 0715 ET.
Manufacturing sales data is due at 0830 ET.
The TSX index edged higher on Thursday as a jump in shares of energy and gold-mining companies helped offset broader market weakness fueled by sluggish U.S. economic data.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.2 percent at 0715 ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.17 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.12 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
Amaya Gaming Group Inc said on Thursday it will buy Rational Group - owner of the world's biggest online poker company, PokerStars - for $4.9 billion.
Talisman Energy Inc is reviewing its Asian oil and gas portfolio, valued at about $4 billion, which could lead to a partial or full sale, people familiar with the matter said.
COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET
Gold futures : $1274.1; up 0.04 percent
US crude : $107.07; up 0.39 percent
Brent crude : $113.46; up 0.33 percent
LME 3-month copper : $6643; up 0.34 percent
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
BRP Inc : Canaccord Genuity, RBC raise target price on the stock
Dollarama : National Bank Financial raises target to C$103 from C$99
Transat : CIBC, Canaccord Genuity cut price target on the stock
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY
0830 PPI final demand mm for May: Expected +0.1 pct, prior +0.6 pct
0830 Core PPI final demand mm for May: Expected +0.1 pct, prior +0.5 pct
0830 PPI final demand yy for May: Expected +2.4 pct, prior +2.1 pct
0830 Core PPI final demand yy for May: Expected +2.3 pct, prior +1.9 pct
0955 U Mich Sentiment Prelim for June: Expected +83.0, prior +81.9
0955 U Mich Conditions Prelim for June: Expected +95.7, prior +94.5
0955 U Mich Expectations Prelim for June: Expected +74.6, prior +73.7
1030 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior +134.9
1030 ECRI Weekly Annualized: Prior +4.8 pct
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory
($1= $1.09 Canadian) (Reporting by Samarendra Sahoo in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)
TORONTO, April 28 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as natural resource stocks led a broad rally on a mix of higher commodity prices and positive corporate earnings.
TORONTO, April 28 Canada's main stock index edged higher in early trade on Friday, as energy stocks broadly gained with higher oil prices and Bombardier Inc shares weighed after Boeing asked the U.S. government to investigate pricing of the company's new jet.
April 28 Canada's main stock index futures were trading higher on Friday as oil prices rebounded after dropping to a one-month low the previous day.