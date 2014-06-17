CANADA STOCKS-Canadian stocks set to open little changed

June 17 Canadian stocks looked set to open little changed on Tuesday with June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> up 0.01 percent at 0715 ET.

The index rose to within 80 points of its record high on Monday as positive investor sentiment spurred gains in its heavyweight financial and energy sectors.

There is no release of economic data scheduled for Tuesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.07 percent at 0715 ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.05 percent. Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.12 percent.

Canadian economists are not too concerned about low inflation, Finance Minister Joe Oliver said after meeting several of them on Monday, sending a different message than the one sounded recently by Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz. The minister also expressed willingness to consider a recommendation that mortgage insurance cover only part of the losses from a default by the borrower.

Potash Corp of Saskatchewan said on Monday it will rescind layoff notices affecting 50 workers at its Penobsquis, New Brunswick, facility due to tight conditions in the granular potash market.

Bombardier Inc said on Monday that it has laid off more than 100 staff and let go 110 contract workers in the United States and Mexico owing to delays in the flight test program for its all-new Learjet 85 business jet.

Gold futures : $1,265.0; -0.78 pct

US crude : $106.19; -0.66 pct

Brent crude : $112.54; -0.35 pct

LME 3-month copper : $6,709.00; +0.27 pct

Alacer Gold Corp : Raymond James raises rating to outperform from market perform

Alexco Resource Corp : Canaccord Genuity raises to speculative buy rating

Bankers Petroleum Ltd : Salman Partners removes from Top Picks list

0830 CPI mm, sa for May: Expected +0.2 pct, prior +0.3 pct

0830 CPI yy, nsa for May: Expected +2.0 pct, prior +2.0 pct

0830 Core CPI mm, sa for May: Expected +0.2 pct, prior +0.2 pct

0830 Core CPI yy, nsa for May: Expected +1.9 pct, prior +1.8 pct

0830 CPI index, nsa for May: Expected +237.55, prior +237.07

0830 Core CPI index, sa for May: Prior +237.16

0830 Real weekly earnings mm for May: Expected +0.2 pct, prior -0.3 pct

0830 Housing starts number mm for May: Expected +1.03 mln, prior +1.07 mln

0830 House starts mm, change for May: Prior +13.2 pct

0830 Building permits, number for May: Expected +1.050 mln, prior +1.059 mln

0830 Build permits, change mm for May: Prior +5.9 pct

0855 Redbook mm: Prior -1.8 pct

0855 Redbook yy: Prior +3.3 pct

1130 Cleveland Fed CPI for May: Prior +0.3 pct

($1= $1.09 Canadian) (Reporting by Mononshila Deka in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)