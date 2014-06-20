CANADA STOCKS-TSX poised to open lower, inflation data in focus

June 20 Canadian stocks looked set to open lower on the last trading day of the week as investors awaited the country's inflation data.

June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were down 0.02 percent at 0715 ET.

Investors will closely watch inflation figures as the Bank of Canada has expressed concerns over low inflation. Inflation data for May and retail sales data for April are due for release at 0830 ET.

The index notched its highest ever close on Thursday as gains in BlackBerry, following its quarterly results, and in gold mining shares helped overcome weakness in the broader market.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.07 percent at 0715 ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.01 percent. Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.07 percent.

TOP STORIES

African Barrick Gold Plc, the Tanzania-focused subsidiary of Barrick Gold Corp, on Thursday dismissed accusations of illegal payments made to Tanzanian officials, where it operates the North Mara mine.

The ratio of Canadian household debt to income edged down further in the first quarter from the record high it hit last year, buttressing policymakers' expectations that a soft landing is in store for the housing market and family indebtedness.

COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET

Gold futures : $1,309.8; -0.3 pct

US crude : $106.46; +0.03 pct

Brent crude : $114.98; -0.07 pct

LME 3-month copper : $6,777.00; +0.77 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

BlackBerry : CIBC, Nomura, Raymond James raises target price

Boyd Group Income Fund : National Bank Financial ups target to C$50 from C$44

Dream Unlimited, Morguard Corp : CIBC starts coverage with sector outperformer

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

1030 ECRI weekly index: Prior +135.8

1030 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior +4.5 pct

($1= $1.08 Canadian) (Reporting by Mononshila Deka in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)