CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures indicate lower start to the week

July 7 Canadian stocks looked set to start the week lower, with June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> down 0.14 percent at 0715 ET.

May data for building permits is due at 0830 ET and Ivey PMI for June is due at 1000 ET.

The index closed flat on Friday, but not far from its record high, as bank, insurer and railroad shares benefited from the likelihood of stronger economic growth in North America.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.14 percent at 0715 ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.16 percent. Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.17 percent. (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

Amaya Gaming Group Inc is working towards a secondary listing, either in London or in New York, the online gambling company's head told the Times on Saturday.

Federal Court Justice Anne Mactavish on Friday invalidated the Conservative government's decision to limit health coverage for many people in the country making refugee claims, declaring the federal action to have been shocking and outrageous.

A Canadian National Railway train carrying crude oil derailed near Whitecourt, Alberta, early on Friday morning, the company said, but there were no injuries or fire and the crude cars were intact.

Sherritt International Corp is among the six companies doing due diligence on BHP Billiton's Australian nickel unit Nickel West, which could be worth as much as A$800 million, the Australian Financial Review reported on Sunday.

COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET

Gold futures : $1,314.7; -0.45 pct

US crude : $103.9; -0.15 pct

Brent crude : $110.69; +0.05 pct

LME 3-month copper : $7,118.25; -0.44 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Suncor Energy : Raymond James raises price target to C$55 from C$51; outperform

Sirius XM Canada Holdings : CIBC cuts target price to C$9.00 from C$9.50

WestJet Airlines : BMO raises to outperform from market perform; price target to C$31 from C$28

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

1000 Employment trends for June: Prior +118.6

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory

($1= $1.06 Canadian) (Reporting by Mononshila Deka in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)